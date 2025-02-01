Joey Chestnut chows down 15 bagels to win $5K in Las Vegas

Chumlee of ‘Pawn Stars’ wants a spin with ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Siegel's Bagelmania Bagelmania Chief Business Officer Michael Crandall and Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce President Peter Guzman celebrate Joey Chestnut's victory in the third annual Siegel's Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Siegel's Bagelmania owner Steven Siegel celebrates Joey Chestnut's Joey Chestnut's victory in the third annual Siegel's Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joey Chestnut, center, competes against Nick Wehry, left, and Patrick Bertoletti in the third annual Siegel's Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joey Chestnut, center, competes against Nick Wehry, left, and Patrick Bertoletti in the third annual Siegel's Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Inspired by the unbridled hyperbole of Australian Major League Eating emcee Sam Barclay, Saturday’s Siegel’s Bagelmania World Eating Championship was the greatest formal competition in the history of recorded time.

Joey Chestnut, whose name isn’t a mouthful but his career is, won the event by muscling down 15 plain bagels (with two teaspoons of cream cheese) in eight minutes. The speed eater from the racing mecca of Indianapolis consumed the same number while winning the 2024 contest.

That’s short of the event record, 17 ¾, established by Geoffrey Esper in the inaugural event in ‘23.

Esper, competing out of Oxford, Mass., was third Saturday with 13 1/8 bagels consumed. Chicago’s Patrick Bertoletti, becoming a monster of the midway in the annual event, was a close second with 14 1/2.

Chestnut won the champion’s $5,000 share of the $10,000 first-prize money, a WWE-fashioned, customized championship belt, and unspecified bagel-related “bragging rights.”

Bertoletti took home $2,500, and as Barclay reminded, “None of the aforementioned prizes!”

The event is presented by Siegel’s Bagelmania owners Steven and Judi Siegel. Steven toted the belt, and also the requisite oversized check for $5K, to the stage. Bagelmania Chief Business Officer Michael Crandall, who leads the production team, was in the mix. So was Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce President Peter Guzman, who beforehand threatened to not only join the contest, but, promised, “I will win it!” Next year, maybe.

About 500 folks turned out in the Bagelmania parking lot. There is no charge to attend. The show is designed to market the deli, and Crandall wants to make the event as popular as an everything bagel.

“With this event, we are investing in Siegel’s Bagelmania,” Crandall said. “We want to grow it and eventually make it a very large-scale, broadcast event.”

That’s what Coney Island’s Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest has become. Chestnut, of course, has been dismissed from that prestigious Major League Eating event over his endorsement deal with Impossible Foods, a competing, vegan-food company.

Chestnut said Friday he hopes the two sides can end the dispute, and start with a clean plate. Er, slate.

“I’ve been able to mend some fences, but this is all up to Nathan’s now,” said Chestnut, who emphasized he’s never burned any bridges (or, any hot dogs) with the famed food company. “I’ve never said anything bad about Nathan’s. I think there’s a way we can resolve it.”

Chestnut has won the Nathan’s event 16 times, far and away the most of any competitor.

At age 41, and entering his 20th year on the Major League Eating circuit, Chestnut came into the event heavier than last year. He wants to lose 20-30 pounds.

As a professional eater, we wish him good luck in this effort.

“I just need to eat better, more greens, a high-fiber diet,” explained Chestnut, who wants to drop to about 220, his ideal weight. “That, and do some cardio, lift weights. But getting to under 220 is not realistic. I love to eat.”

The champ’s plans for after the Bagelmania event?

“I’m going to take a nap, relax for a few hours,” the Tom Brady of competitive eaters said. “I think later on, maybe at 11 o’clock or midnight, I’ll have a pizza. I’m craving a Red Dwarf pizza right now.”

When he walks into that haunt, Chestnut will be the man of devour … And with that, check please …

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.