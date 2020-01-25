Joey Kramer re-joins Aerosmith — for a moment

Steven Tyler placed his hand on Joey Kramer’s back and said, “Remember, people only really get interesting when they start to rattle the bars on their cages

In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Joey Kramer, from left, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010 file photo, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer poses for a portrait in New York. Kramer, a founding member of the band, Joey Kramer appeared onstage with Aerosmith after all at the Grammys’ MusiCares Person of the Year event Friday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

Joey Kramer appeared onstage with Aerosmith after all at the Grammys’ MusiCares Person of the Year event Friday night.

The deposed musician stood with the band, but did not take his old seat behind his drums.

Kramer accepted the award alongside band members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The drummer then left the stage in what is described in published reports as an “awkward” moment.

Onstage, Tyler placed his hand on Kramer’s back and said, “Remember, people only really get interesting when they start to rattle the bars on their cages. And the best way to make your dreams come true is to wake up.” Fan sites have posted video of the moment.

Kramer then shouted out MusiCares, fans, his wife Linda and the music industry before leaving the stage. He and Tyler were the only band members to speak from the stage.

Aerosmith then followed with a performance of such hits as “Big Ten Inch,” “Dream On” (joined by H.E.R.), and “Sweet Emotion.” Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp of Hollywood Vampires, Jonas Brothers, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Sammy Hagar, Orianthi, Melissa Etheridge, Cheap Trick, Gavin DeGraw, Kesha, Gary Clark Jr., and Yola also covered several of the band’s classics, including, “Back In The Saddle,” “Cryin’,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Rats In The Cellar.”

Comic actor Russell Brand hosted, referring to Tyler as “the sexiest septuagenarian in history.” The event raised $6 million to support members of the music industry in need.

Kramer’s longtime sub and drum tech, John Douglas, has filled in since he most recently appeared with the band during its “Deuces Are Wild” run at Park Theater at Park MGM in late June/early July (it was originally reported he most recently played in April, but he did make the June and July dates).

Last week, Kramer sued the band in Massachusetts superior court over breach of contract for shutting him out following an injury. Wednesday, the courts denied Kramer’s right to play with the band at the MusiCares gala, and also Sunday’s Grammys on Sunday.

A band rep confirmed Kramer will not perform during the Grammys telecast, either, as Aerosmith accepts the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The band is being honored on its 50th anniversary, and Kramer is a founding member.

Douglas will continue to serve as the band’s drummer for the “Deuces” series until further notice. Aerosmith is back for an eight-show run beginning Wednesday.

