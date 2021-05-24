John Fogerty makes long-awaited Vegas retun

John Fogerty said in 2019 he was ready to add dates at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

John Fogerty plays Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on June 20, 2019. (Yegor Borisenko)

John Fogerty, shown with his son Shane, plays Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on June 20, 2019. (Yegor Borisenko)

John Fogerty plays Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on June 20, 2019. (Yegor Borisenko)

Change the name, if you must, but this rock ‘n’ roll revival is familiar under any title.

John Fogerty is bringing “Travelin’ Band,” his latest rock production, to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from Oct. 6-16. His dates are Oct. 6, 9-10, 13 and 15-16. All shows are set for 8 p.m.; tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.

Fogerty headed up a sold-out residency, dubbed “My 50-Year Trip,” in 2019. Before that, it was “Fortunate Son” at The Venetian Theatre.

In a release, Fogerty said, “Las Vegas! I can’t wait to be back at Wynn. This will be my fourth year playin’ at Encore Theater. It’s good to be back with my Las Vegas family. It’s gonna be a big celebration. I can’t think of a better way than to throw a rock and roll party playin’ all my hits for you.”

Fogerty’s past set lists have featured such hits as “Suzy Q,” “Proud Mary,” “Centerfield” and “Fortunate Son.”

Fogerty’s show is a family endeavor. He’s joined throughout by guitarist Shane Fogerty, and Tyler Fogerty drops in for a rollicking cover of “Good Golly, Miss Molly.”

The Fogertys also are strong supporters of Veterans Village in Las Vegas, headed up by CEO Arnold Stalk. John and Shane Fogerty performed at the Veterans Village 2 launch in Las Vegas in November 2019. John’s wife, Julie, designed one of the new residences.

At the time, Fogerty was looking forward to returning to Encore Theater. Of course, he had no idea how long it would take.

“It’s a funny thing, when I was younger of course everyone says that to a rocker, Vegas was not very high on their radar,” Fogerty said. “But I’ve really learned to enjoy this, and Vegas has changed so much … there’s a lot of rock ‘n’ roll here now.”

