John Legend announces Las Vegas residency

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood has been home to several legends. It’s welcoming another in 2022.

John Legend, a 12-time Grammy winner, will headline a Las Vegas residency beginning April 22. The “Love in Las Vegas” series will showcase some of Legend’s greatest hits.

In all, Legend will perform 24 dates in 2022: April 22-23, 27, 29-30; May 4, 6-7; Aug. 5-6, 10, 12-13, 17, 19-20; and Oct. 14-15, 19, 21-22, 26, 28-29. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at ticketmaster.com/JohnLegendVegas.

Legend is currently booked for more dates than any Zappos headliner in 2022. He is the rare entertainer in the EGOT category, having been honored with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Legend joins a Zappos Theater roster dotted with such big names as Shania Twain, Judas Priest and Scorpions for 2022. A much-anticipated Kiss residency at Zappos, due to open this NYE weekend and run through the first week of February, has been called off. Backstreet Boys had also announced plans at the theater, for a holiday series, but have pushed those plans to 2022. No return dates have been announced.

In concert with Monday’s announcement, the superstar posted the message to social media, “My 2022 Vegas residency featuring your favorite songs from my entire career … full band … beautiful show … magical night.”

