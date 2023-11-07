John Legend, Tiësto join F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix party
John Legend has played Planet Hollywood; Tiësto has starred at several Vegas mega-clubs.
We’ll call it, “Legend and Tiësto — Together At Last!”
Not a Vegas residency show (yet), but rather the first pairing of generation-spanning performers John Legend and Tiësto. Those two stars have been added of theLas Vegas Grand Prix opening ceremony on Nov. 15.
The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m., on the track’s starting grid and pit facility on northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane. About 30,000 fans are expected for the inaugural show and party.
Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars and will.i.am have been previously announced. The ceremony will also feature appearances by Cirque du Soleil artists and Blue Man Group, along with all 20 Las Vegas Grand Prix drivers.
Tiësto headlined such Vegas nightclubs as Hakkasan and Wet Republic at MGM Grand and Omnia at Caesars, and most recently Zouk and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World. He called the F1 booking “an incredible moment.”
“This event combines all of my favorite things: Vegas, F1, music and live performances,” the 54-year-old superstar DJ said in a statement. “… I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Legend has run a residency at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater. He is a rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) award-winner. The “All of Me” singer most recently closed the show at The Event for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden on Oct. 7.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.