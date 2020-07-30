John Lewis evokes Las Vegas shootings in last essay
John Lewis submitted his essay to The New York Times on July 15, two days before his death.
Civil rights legend John Lewis referred to the Route 91 Harvest shootings on the Strip in a posthumous essay published Thursday morning in The New York Times.
Lewis writes:
“If we are to survive as one unified nation, we must discover what so readily takes root in our hearts that could rob Mother Emanuel Church in South Carolina of her brightest and best, shoot unwitting concertgoers in Las Vegas and choke to death the hopes and dreams of a gifted violinist like Elijah McClain.”
The 23-year-old McClain died while being detained by police last summer in Aurora, Colorado.
Lewis submitted the finished piece July 15, just two days before his death, with the condition that it would be published on the day of his public funeral. Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to deliver the eulogy during the service in Atlanta.
Lewis was honored Monday at the U.S. Capitol.
Read Lewis’ essay, under the title, “Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation,” on the Times’ website.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.