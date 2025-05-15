John Mayer, Calvin Harris to headline return of Las Vegas-area festival

RiSE Festival is under new ownership and back in its dry lake bed after a year off.

Backstreet Boys are going larger (than life) in Sphere schedule

Calvin Harris performs at The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash at Allstate Arena on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Rosemont, Ill. (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

John Mayer is shown during Dead & Company's opening night at the Sphere on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Whitney Williams of Scottsdale Ariz. releases her lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as his daughter Allexa, 8, right, looks on. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

JP Saxe performs at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Allexa Garcia, 8, of Los Angeles prepares her lantern for launch at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Guillermo Garcia of Los Angeles , center, releases his lantern at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, as his daughter Allexa, 8, right, looks on. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Participants listen music and wait for launch their lanterns at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Tri Phan kisses his fiance Ashley Ngeth, both from San Diego at the Rise Festival in the Mojave Desert, Nev, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Paper lanterns are released and float to the sky at the RiSE Festival Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, on a dry lake bed near Jean. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RiSE Festival is the biggest sky lantern festival in the world, which means it can reach for the skies for headliners in its music lineup.

Superstar DJ and frequent Vegas headliner Calvin Harris, guitar great John Mayer of Dead & Company and Australian alt-dance group Rüfüs Du Sol are to play the annual event, set for Oct. 3, 4 and 5 at Jean Dry Lake in the Mojave Desert south of Las Vegas.

Announced Thursday via news release, the festival’s array of artists features “electronic, indie, folk, and experimental genres.” For evidence, add to the lineup Ben Böhmer, Goose, Elderbrook, LP Giobbi, Oliver Heldens, Emmit Fenn, RY X, Patrick Watson, Coco & Breezy, RIVO, Forester, Eduardo Castillo, Carrie Keller and City of the Sun. The daily schedule is listed below.

The event celebrates its 10th anniversary, though it premiered in 2014, an inauspicious start marred by substandard transportation service. NobleLight Foundation acquired the event last year, turning it into a nonprofit, philanthropic exercise. The festival was paused for improvements last year, hence the 10th anniversary recognition.

Organizers say the festival’s infrastructure has been enhanced to include an expanded Compass area, the festival’s central hub. This area accommodates a higher volume of visitors. Each sky lantern is “symbolizing personal hopes and messages.” The event is a grand, collaborative art installation.

Curated zones include the Path, where guests detach form stress on a sensory journey through art installations; the Compass, where lantern launches coincide with the live performances; and the Horizon, which is a dancefest under the stars.

Tickets for RiSE Festival are on sale 10 a.m. Friday, at RISEfestival.com

RiSE Festival Schedule

Friday, October 3: Rüfüs Du Sol, Ben Böhmer, LP Giobbi, Emmit Fenn, Coco & Breezy, Eduardo Castillo.

Saturday, October 4: Calvin Harris, Oliver Heldens, RY X, Rivo, Carrie Keller.

Sunday, October 5: John Mayer, Goose, Elderbrook, Patrick Watson, Forester, City of the Sun.