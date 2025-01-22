Johnny Kats’ favorite shows of The Killers

After spending two decades following the world’s favorite Sin City rock band, it’s time to take stock of The Killers’ best live performances.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Chris Phelps)

The Killers are shown at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Rob Loud)

Brandon Flowers, right, and Dave Keuning perform with The Killers during a surprise appearance at the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Killers front man Brandon Flowers performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Chris Phelps)

Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Chris Phelps)

We’ve run our own The Killers tour, dating to the mid-2000s. The venues have ranged from downtown rock clubs, outdoor festivals, arenas and theaters.

It’s always a good time to recount the Las Vegas rocker’s best live performances, especially this week as the band returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for shows Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The final two will be banked for an upcoming video project, details to be announced.

Below is our ongoing list of favorite shows of The Killers — including solo appearances by band members — over the years (similar to the album “Rebel Diamonds,” this is a greatest-hits package):

House of Blues, September 2004

Just after the release of their debut album “Hot Fuss,” The Killers sold out the music hall at Mandalay Bay. “Somebody Told Me” was, at the time, the fan favorite. I started the night in the upper VIP level and ended it on the floor, near the stage, jammed up with a lot of fans who have since followed the band’s entire career.

Empire Ballroom, October 2005

Just Ronnie Vannucci that night, but he joined fellow rock drummer Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses in backing Pink on Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” to open the theater that would eventually be renamed (and later close as) Mosaic on the Strip. Camp Freddy, Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols also performed. I seem to remember Macy Gray showing up, near sunrise. That was a party of Empire proportions.

Life is Beautiful, October 2013

The perfect band to launch the downtown music festival. The Killers unleashed “Viva Las Vegas” midway through the set, as the crowd’s sing-along echoed off the Fremont Street hotels.

Shimmer Cabaret, Las Vegas Hilton, August 2010

Brandon Flowers’ first solo performance, promoting his first solo album, “Flamingo,” easily filled the 450-seat venue (today known as the Westgate Cabaret at the Westgate Las Vegas). I remember when Flowers booked the venue, a hotel rep asked me about him. I mentioned that he was the lead singer for The Killers, and the response was, “Uh-oh,” bracing for the crush of manic fans who turned up for the show.

Zappos Theater, “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” April 2019

Kimmel welcomed the band during his week of shows from Planet Hollywood Resort. We learned that just after high school, Flowers was a food runner and a host at Josef’s Restaurant at the then-Aladdin’s Desert Passage. The place was operated by famed chef Joseph Keller. The first time “Mr. Brightside” was played publicly was Flowers’ demo for the staff at Josef’s. The song was well-received.

Celebrity nightclub, August 2006

This show at the long-ago closed club on Third Street and Ogden Avenue was for winners of a MySpace ticket giveaway. I remember walking in with then-Palms owner George Maloof and slipping near the front of the stage. During “On Top,” I shouted to Maloof, “You look like Vannucci!” He laughed. Another tight show of 400 fans, partying at what is today Pizza Rock.

Vegas Strong Benefit Concert, December 2017

“Mr. Brightside” was the roaring, penultimate song at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena. The band closed the nine-song set with another take of “Viva Las Vegas.” An all-star, only-in-Vegas cast that included Imagine Dragons, Wayne Newton, Penn & Teller, Blue Man Group, Carrot Top and David Copperfield took part.

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, April 2022

Uniquely memorable for the bounce of the club’s spring-activated floor, activated by jumping fans.

T-Mobile Arena, August 2022

“Brightside” always closes. But how about “The Man,” whose video was recorded at the Plaza? Strong effort, with the statue of David in the background. And “Somebody Told Me” had the place moving, the crowd’s arms swaying in a tsunami of happiness.

As I walked out someone called over, “Why aren’t The Killers in residency in Vegas?” We have the answer now (see next item).

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Did we say “Brightside” Always closes? Scratch “always.” The band plays “Hot Fuss,” in order, which means the anthem is early in the show (so pace yourself). This is a monumental Las Vegas experience, with the fabulous Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign at the back of the stage reminding who these guys are, and whence they came.

Flowers has mused of returning to Caesars periodically, and we feel that’s a dandy idea. Fill in a few dates here and there and remind fans what the fuss is about.

