Johnny Thompson, a Las Vegas magic legend, dies at 84

Johnny Thompson, aka "The Great Tomsoni," was a legend who helped many fellow Las Vegas magicians. (Doc Ajay Johnson)

Johnny Thompson, aka "The Great Tomsoni," shown after falling into the hot tub at Mac King's Kentucky Derby party in May (Emily Jillette photo).

Johnny Thompson, the legendary showman known as “The Great Tomsoni” and an inspiration to generations of magicians, has died at age 84 at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas.

Thompson, a consultant on Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us” on the CW, collapsed Feb. 25 as the show was in rehearsals at the Rio. The famed illusionist was reportedly unresponsive for several minutes, but regained consciousness as he was rushed to the hospital. Thompson has had a history of respiratory problems.

Announcement of services are pending.

Thompson was a model, usually tuxedo-clad, Vegas showman, working with his wife and addled stage assistant, Pam. The teamdeveloped a highly popular comedy-illusion act, with Thompson’s artistry effectively offset by Pam’s gum-chewing, eye-rolling responses. The duo were a well-known specialty act on the Strip in the 1970s and ’80s.

Along with Penn & Teller, Thompson was friendly with, and worked as a consultant with, such Las Vegas stars as Criss Angel, especially the first couple of seasons of Angel’s “Mindfreak” TV show; David Copperfield; Lance Burton; Mac King and Mat Franco. He was friends with such long-running Vegas performers as Mike Hammer and Murray Sawchuck, among many others.

Thompson was also close with comic and talk-show host Arsenio Hall, himself an accomplished magician.

In 2017, Penn & Jillette revived “The Great Tomsoni & Company” routine for their live show at the Rio. Jillette had produced a documentary of he and Thompson performing Thompson’s “A Gambler’s Ballad.”

The project began as Jillette’s attempt to learn the famous Thompson card trick based on the 52-stanza poem of the same name. The two performed a live version of the trick at the Orleans in August 2017.

The mutual affection showed as the two veteran entertainers worked out the routine. At one point, as Jillette narrated the piece, one of their microphones buzzed through the theater.

Thompson turned to Jillette and said, “I think that’s you!”

“How do I make it stop?” Jillette asked. Thompson, with a mocking glare, said, “By shutting your mouth!” The crowd laughed, and the act continued, flawlessly.

Famed entertainers in Las Vegas reacted to the news of Thompson’s death.

“(He was) a great performer, teacher and friend … I’m heartbroken,” David Copperfield said.

In a statement, magician Mat Franco said, “I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Johnny Thompson. Beyond being a generous friend and devoted mentor, he was a god-like figure in our community, and I’m thankful for all of the wonderful things he’s left us to remember him by. He was following his passion while selflessly helping others right until the very end. In the words often spoken by Johnny himself, ‘Love you, pal.’ “

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.