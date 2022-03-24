Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters to perform at Vegas’ Grammys telecast

Jon Batiste leads the Grammys field with 11 nominations. Foo Fighters, hoping for a Vegas residency, have three.

Jon Batiste, who leading the Grammys field with 11 nominations, is among the five additional artists announced to perform at the April 3 telecast from MGM Grand Garden. Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Nas and Chris Stapleton are also in the revised lineup.

Those stars join previously announced performers Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

The ceremony also plans to honor Steven Sondheim, in a segment performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Sondheim died in November at age 91 and had won eight Grammys, including song of the year in 1975 for “Send in the Clowns.”

Zegler co-stars in the revised film version of “West Side Story,” a Sondheim-Leonard Bernstein classic. Odom was nominated for a Grammy for “One Night in Miami …” and Platt for “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Batiste, the renowned jazz/R&B artist and bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” is nominated for album of the year for “We Are” and record of the year for “Freedom.” H.E.R. arrives with eight nods, including album of the year for “Back of My Mind” and song of the year for “Fight for You.” That song was named best original song in the 2021 Oscar awards.

Foo Fighters, who have teased a Las Vegas residency from the stage at Dolby Live, have three nominations, including best rock album for “Medicine at Midnight.” Stapleton has earned three nominations, including best country album for “Starting Over.” Nas has two nods, including best rap album for “King’s Disease II.”

The Grammys are being held in Las Vegas for the first time. The show airs live on CBS at 5 p.m. April 3 from the Grand Garden, and also is available on livestream and on-demand on Paramount+.

