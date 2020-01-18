59°F
Kats

Jon Gruden visits Carrot Top, slaps back Dolphins proposal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2020 - 1:27 pm
 

The “Chucky”-Carrot Top summit has happened on the Strip. Raiders coach Jon Gruden has visited the veteran prop comic at Luxor’s Atrium Showroom.

The two cut a video — keeping with tradition — in Carrot Top’s green room after Thursday night’s performance. Topper, an avid Miami Dolphins fans, opens the clip solo while holding a Dolphins helmet.

“Another end to a dreadful NFL year for my Dolphins” the grimacing comic says. “If we could just find a decent coach.”

The camera, operated by Carrot Top’s longtime assistant Jeff Molitz, pans to show Gruden at the comic’s side.

“I can’t help you, bro,” says Gruden whose countenance and mischievous grin remind of the Chucky doll in the “Childs Play” horror-film franchise.

Carrot Top then utters a profanity, and the two laugh.

Miami went 5-11, finishing last in the AFC East. The Dolphins did win their final two games, including a major road upset of the defending champion New England Patriots to close the season. The Raiders finished 7-9, out of the playoffs, in their final season in Oakland.

Gruden had never seen Carrot Top’s show before Thursday, and reportedly loved the it. If that’s the case, Chucky will return.

Marie looms

Marie Osmond still is considering options to appear on the Strip without her brother Donny. The two closed their production at Flamingo Las Vegas in November, ending an 11-year run.

But Marie, now co-hosting “The Talk” on CBS, remains a prominent figure at the property. Her face has outlasted her brother’s on the famous Flamingo building wrap promoting the show.

Osmond tweeted a photo of the building with Donny’s image peeled away and her face in place: “I made it to 2020 and they finally got it right.”

Big haps at Dispensary

Chris Noth turned up at Dispensary Lounge jazz hang Wednesday night. Yes, this is indeed the actor who portrayed Mr. Big in “Sex & The City.” And yes, this sort of celeb sighting is rare for the little club on the corner of Tropicana and Eastern avenues.

Noth was brought to the cool hang by Las Vegas entertainment agent Jaki Baskow. Dispensary is known as a hot jazz enclave, especially by locals. The band didn’t disappoint. Pianist Uli Geissendoerfer, drummer Boris Shapiro, and sax man Wayne De Silva kicked it up next to the famed water wheel.

Ryan Baker, the busy Las Vegas crooner, happened to be in the club when Noth showed up. The actor mentioned he was a big Rat Pack fan, especially of “Sinatra At The Sands” and the vintage recordings from Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Hearing this, Baker went to his car and grabbed a flyer for his next performance, a Martin tribute, big-band show at 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Italian American Club Showroom.

Noth looked over the information, then told Baker, “Well, now we’ve got to hear you sing.”

Baker obliged, and he and the band came with“Triste” by Antonio Carlos Jobim.

“When Mr. Big wants you to sing, you sing,” Baker said with a laugh. “Who am I to argue?”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

