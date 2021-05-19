Jonas Brothers announce return to Park MGM

Jonas Brothers had eight shows booked at Park Theater in 2020. They’ll be back, for two, this year.

The Jonas Brothers are shown at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Tony Tran)

Jonas Brothers have rescheduled their dropped dates at Park Theater at Park MGM. The brothers are set to play at 7 p.m. Aug. 20-21.

They are the third act booked to return to the venue, following Bruno Mars’ six return dates for his residency beginning July 1-2. Guitar great Joe Bonamassa is booked Aug. 6. MGM Resorts International execs have said Lady Gaga, Cher and Aerosmith all are expected to announce their returns to the venue this year.

Kelsea Ballerini is Jonas Brothers’ special guest. Tickets are available through MGM Resorts’ official website and Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Friday.

The recording stars had scheduled an eight-show residency, “Jonas Brothers In Vegas,” set for April, 2020. That series, of course, cratered because of COVID.

