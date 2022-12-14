Jonas Brothers bringing wild nights back to the Strip

Jonas Brothers, whose live performances prompt the verbal concession, “OK, I get it,” are set to return to Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-creator of Freestyle Love Supreme, poses for pictures before performing with the cast at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Jonas Brothers are shown at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Al Powers for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

The Jonas Brothers are shown at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, June 3, 2022. (Al Powers for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Steve Martin and Martin Short (Mark Seliger)

Death Cab for Cutie performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch)

The Pixies: From left, Joey Santiago, Black Francis and David Lovering.

Iggy Pop headlines The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. (Tom Donoghue)

Iggy Pop headlines The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. (Tom Donoghue)

Bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith perform with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jonas Brothers, whose live performances prompt the verbal concession, “OK, I get it,” return to Dolby Live at Park MGM for three shows Feb. 17-19. Tickets onsale 10 a.m. Friday; go to JonasBrothres.com for info.

Superstar siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin have energized Dolby Live over two engagements, in June and again in November. Fans rejoiced in percussive renditions of “Burnin’ Up,” “That’s The Way We Roll,” and “Sucker.”

Nods to Las Vegas have included rainbow-splashed Vegas peace signs, Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas signs, and several “LV” stickers across the brothers’ stand-up piano.

Those not initiated in the band’s catalogue had to be impressed by the passion the Jonas gents enforced. This is a wild night with an act still at its peak.

Lin-Manuel Miranda calling another shot

There is alway room for improv for Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The visionary who created “Hamilton” and “In The Heights” is again calling his own number in the production that started it all, “Freestyle Love Supreme.” Miranda returns to the cast of the brilliant hip-hop, improv-comedy show at The Venetian’s Summit Showroom at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 13, and 7 p.m. Jan 14 (tickets stat at $99 and are onsale now at VenetianVegas.com or any Venetian/Palazzo box office).

Miranda and and his kindred spirits Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale drew up the “FLS” blueprint about 20 years ago. Miranda also performed in “FLS’s” opening in November.

It would be tempting to refer to Miranda’s return as stunt-casting, and that would be accurate. The show is a tireless artistic obstacle course of improv, vocal gymnastics (singing and beatboxing) and live music.

Miranda is eager to make his mark at The Venetian, once the location of the Sands and its fabled Rat Pack playground, the Copa Room.

“It’s an it’s incredible heritage, and the fact that it’s a place where you and your fan base can really find each other is really special,” Miranda said during his visit to Vegas in November. “That’s what’s really exciting about the promise of Las Vegas. I’m hoping that ‘Freestyle’ can find that space in the same way, and word will spread just from the experience folks have at the show.”

Steve (and) Martin

Steve Martin and Martin Short have found a new home on the Strip at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The legendary comedy pair is back Sept. 22-23 for “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” The duo sold out two performances at Encore Theater in June (tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday; go to TicketMaster.com for info).

The bluegrass-banjo outfit Steep Canyon Rangers, a favorite of Martin, and music director Jeff Babko are back with the production.

The duo hosted “SNL” last weekend (Martin’s 16th turn as host). Consider it an early Christmas present. Find the YouTube skit featuring Martin as Santa and Short as Sprinkles (or, Pringles) the elf. Some priceless ad-libbing in that sketch.

‘Strung Out Johnny’

Not the title of a musical starring yours truly, that’s the title of “Godfather of Punk” Iggy Pop’s latest single, released this week. Pop has announced a one-off at Pearl at the Palms on April 29, tickets onsale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The show is tucked into a brief tour debuting Iggy Pop and the Losers, featuring multi-instrumentalist Andrew Watt, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers (who keeps his sense of humor about his resemblance to Will Ferrell) and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses.

You might recall, or not, the famed, framed photo of Pop that hung at Hard Rock Hotel for years. The great rock photographer Alec Byrne shot that pic, dating to 1972. A 16-by-20 going for $1,200, unframed, online. Great piece of work, which is why we’re remembering it.

Gibbard’s titans

Indie rock giants The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced their combined 20th anniversary, co-headlining North American tour stop at The Theater at Virgin Hotel on Oct. 4. Tickets onsale 10 a.m. Friday (which seems National Onsale Day in Las Vegas) at AXS.com and giveuptransatlanticismtour.com.

Both bands will play their breakthrough albums from 2003. The Postal Service plans to perform “Give Up,” and Death Cab For Cutie’s is delivering its fourth release, “Transatlanticism.”

Benjamin Gibbard co-founded both bands, and is to perform with each during every tour stop.

“I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003,” Gibbard said in a statement. “The Postal Service record came out, ‘Transatlanticism’ came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I’m totally fine with that. I’ve never had a more creatively inspired year.”

Pixies to Encore

Alt-rock heroes Pixies play their first shows at Encore Theater on May 12-13. Ticket are onsale (as you might have guessed) 10 am. Friday at Ticketmaster.com or PixiesMusic.com.

Pixies have survived a breakup and requisite inner turmoil over their 36-year history. Expect a return to iconic alt-rock albums “Surfer Rosa” and “Doolittle.” The band promises “unadulterated magic,” having rehearsed up to 100 songs they can play at a moment’s notice.

Cool Hang Alert

Venerable vocalists and entertainers Lisa Gay, Rose Kingsley, Carmen Romano and Lauren Magnum perform “A Jazzy Xmas” at Gatsby’s Supper Club at Gambit Henderson at 8 p.m. Wednesday (dinner at 6 p.m.). The show is a benefit for International Opera Institute, founded by Kingsley in San Diego in 2000. Tickets are $25, not including a $30 F&B minimum. Go to RoseKingsley.com or call 725-205-3018 for info.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.