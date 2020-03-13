Jonas Brothers cancel Las Vegas Strip residency

The Jonas Brothers announced their closing on social media, saying, “We did not make this decision lightly.”

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of The Jonas Brothers, perform on stage on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

The Jonas Brothers are shown at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Tony Tran)

Jonas Brothers have canceled their upcoming, and first, Las Vegas Strip residency at Park MGM.

Titled “Jonas Brothers In Vegas,” the octet of shows was scheduled for April 1-18. The brothers did not indicate there would be make-up dates. Their announcement was posted on social media.

From @JonasBrothers Twitter account:”We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety. we are sad to disappoint you guys, but it’s important to everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy.”

We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness. We’ll see you soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4qxqdXSl1f — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 13, 2020

The sibling triumvirate of Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas most recently headlined the Strip in October at MGM Grand Garden Arena. They released the single “What A Man Gotta Do” in January, and premiered the song live during the Grammy Awards telecast on CBS.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.