Jonas Brothers dish up a spirited show in Dolby Live premiere

The Jonas Brothers put on a multi-fold performance at Dolby Live, opening their five-show residency on the Strip.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 04: Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas of the musical group Jonas Brothers arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant, Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Nellie's Southern Kitchen)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 04: Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas of the musical group Jonas Brothers arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant, Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Nellie's Southern Kitchen)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 04: Kevin Jonas Sr. performs at the grand opening of Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Nellie's Southern Kitchen)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 04: Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas Sr., Denise Jonas, Nick Jonas, Frankie Jonas, (Bottom Row) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Nellie's Southern Kitchen)

The Jonas Brothers perform at Dolby Live in the first of five shows at the Park MGM theater on Friday, June 3, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Jonas Brothers perform at Dolby Live in the first of five shows at the Park MGM theater on Friday, June 3, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Still in their performing prime, the Jonas Brothers have found their place among the top brothers acts over the course of entertainment history. They’re in there, somewhere, with the Jacksons, Osmonds, Everlys, even Righteous Brothers (who are not actually brothers, but they are righteous).

Count, too, The Brothers Johnson (“Stomp!”). You get the point.

The Jonas Brothers sold 17 million albums internationally before splitting up in 2013, returning to hit-making in 2019, with the top-selling “Happiness Begins,” their third straight Billboard No. 1 album, and first since the 2009 “Lines, Vines and Trying Times.”

In short, they are as popular as ever, no signs of abating.

Nick, Joe and Kevin, the performing Jonas Brothers, lit up Dolby Live over the weekend, clearing the first two of their five shows at Park MGM. They are back Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Follow the screams and you’ll find this show.

The Jonas family also opened their Nellie Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand. This eatery is named for Jonas Brothers’ father, Kevin Jonas Sr.’s, late grandmother. The family is from Belmont, N.C., and this is the first Nellie’s outpost in the west.

It all made for a very Jonas weekend in VegasVille. Friday’s show opened the series, of events, and the three pop stars thrilled a packed house at Dolby Live. This performance was a multifold experience.

Hardcore fans, so many of them young females, are immersed in every note, rejoicing at jump-along pop treasures “Burnin’ Up,” “That’s The Way We Roll,” and (the personal fave here), “Sucker.”

Others who are not so emotionally invested watch this idolatry take hold and say, “Wow. Good for them.”

The show is expertly produced, with some pyro effects, strobes, extensive use of the LED screens to follow the brothers around the stage, and also musically attentive. Nick and Kevin played guitar for the balance of the show. The backing band, donning all-white suits, thumped through a performance that moved fast and felt short (though it clocked in at about 90 minutes). The show’s scoot-along pace was a good sign for frequent Vegas concert-goers who become restless halfway through.

This is a brothers’ act, naturally, but don’t perform a uniformed show. The brothers donned unalike outfits. Kevin in a green sweater and white T, Nick in a white jacket and a tie-dyed Grateful Dead-designed Lithuania T-shirt that, a throwback to that country’s 1992 Summer Olympics basketball team. Joe was far off the script, in a white vest and slacks with a sequined, arcing gold-maroon pattern across the front. Viva Joe Vegas, as it were.

For some Vegas panache, the guys decorated a stand-up piano with the types of stickers you’d see on the rear bumper of a ‘73 Chevy van. Rainbow-colored Vegas peace signs, Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign stickers, a few “LV” brands are stuck haphazardly on that instrument.

You forget how long the brothers have been making music, releasing their debut “It’s About Time” in 2006. They got a big break on the 2008 Disney Channel movie “Camp Rock,” and its 2010 follow-up,”Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.”

The guys referred to that longevity from the stage. A winded Nick said, “Some of these songs I wrote when I was 13 seem to move so fast now.” Kevin then called across the stage, “It means we’re getting old!”

OK. It’s all relative with these brothers. Talk to fellow Dolby Live headliners Aerosmith about working through the age thing. But the Jonas Brothers have matured (Kevin is 34, Joe 32, Nick 29), growing up under the spotlight. They wear their fame well, they are telegenic, energetic and artistically proficient. Five shows on the Strip every year or so feels right. Swing through, rock it, and grab a bite after. They know a good spot.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.