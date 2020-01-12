Jonas Brothers in Las Vegas Strip bachelor party frivolity

Jonas siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin were in a partying bachelor party for drummer Jack Lawless on Friday.

Mayfair Supper Club has been open less than two weeks, but the chic nightspot is already a haven for (pause) Lawless behavior.

We refer of course one Jack Lawless. He’s The Jonas Brothers’ ever-rocking drummer, but was the front man of a bachelor party at the Bellagio club on Friday night. Lawless is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Helena Cassilly (more about her in a few graphs).

The couple announced in November 2018 their plans to marry, with Lawless remarking “We’re engaged as (expletive)!” on Instagram.

Romance aside, Jonas siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin were in a partying party of 14 at the Mayfair club, which opened New Year’s Eve. Lawless was the subject of the now-traditional “Big Spender” lap dance number in the middle of the stage, where the subject is blindfolded as the female dancers devour a creme pie and the male dancers doff their tops and pose for a photo.

It was a whole thing.

As this frivolity unfolded, Cassilly and her entourage of about 10 friends, which included Jonas sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, waded into “Thunder From Down Under” at Excaliber’s Thunderland Showroom.

Turner, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” is married to Joe Jonas. Chopra, who won the 200 Miss World pageant, is married to Nick Jonas, who recommended the show for this particular celebration. Chopra is also an experienced a film actress (the “Baywatch” feature film is among her credits) and model, well-known especially in her native India.

Cassilly, too, was summoned to the stage for a sultry dance number. This ended with a G-string and a butt-slap, and the place went bananas. No date has been announced for these nuptials, but the video montage for the reception should be a dandy.

Down Under relief efforts

On the peripheral topic of Australia, a pair of Las Vegas events are raising money and awareness for the bush fires that have ravaged that country for more than a month.

Andrew and Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen from Human Nature are donating all proceeds from their show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Sands Showroom at The Venetian to the country’s bush fire relief efforts.

HN, which in 2019 celebrated their 10th year headlining on the Strip, remains beloved in their home country and toured the homeland in December.

“It’s heartbreaking to see it, the sheer size of it is beyond comprehension,” Human Nature’s Phil Burton said Friday morning. “It’s just heartbreaking to see the sheer size of it, and know that these fires are eight times the size than the wildfires in California, and that more than a billion animals are dead. Any Australian, I’m sure, is devastated that we are losing those treasures.”

Three days after Human Nature performs its own show, they are set to perform in the “Show Up For Down Under” benefit production at The Space. Show time is 8:30 p.m. (doors 7:30) Jan. 28.

Funds go to the Wildlife Warriors, the charity founded by the family of late Australian outdoorsman and TV star Steve Irwin. Tickets are $25 (minus fees), available, as always, at TheSpace.com.

The show is headed up by Mayfair Supper Club vocalist Steve Judkins, a native of Melbourne; and his wife, Sasha Judkins; a swing performer in “Mamma Mia!” at the Trop; and ex-“Jubilee” dancer Jessica Lane.

Those signed on to the show include cast of “Australian Bee Gees Show,” at Excalibur; the Mayfair Supper Club; “Aussie Heat” at Mosaic Theater; Tenors Of Rock at Planet Hollywood’s Sin City Theater; Colin Cahill of “Atomic Saloon Show” at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes; “X Country” at Harrah’s, Anne Martinez of “The Terry Bradshaw Show” at Luxor and the rotating Red Penny Arcade band; Valerie Witherspoon of “Friends The Musical Parody,” (late of the D Las Veags and expected to move to Paris Las Vegas in February); and vocalists Shai Yammanee; Amanda Kaiser, and Aleyr Even.

The band is headed up by column fave Kenny Davidsen. Maybe he’ll auction his bow tie. …

Urban renewal

We hadn’t intended to keep an Australian (or in this case, New Zealand) flavor through the entire column, but hey, a bit more from Down Under:

New Zealand native and Aussie favorite Keith Urban opened his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday night. I’m eager see this particular presentation, which continues this weekend, as Urban is a holy force on the guitar.

As such, the new Strip headliner has been handing out signed, slightly used guitars from the stage midway through the performance.

Saturday, Urban gave the instrument to a fan up front at stage right. A few feet away, just missing the opportunity, was famed Las Vegas memorabilia catcher Barbie Dahl. She’s the one who nabbed Steven Tyler’s “Vegas Strong” shirt in October, then days later returned the piece to the band for display.

Dahl said she was unable to get to Urban during the hand-off, but reports, “He walked by and shook my hand! No guitar, but a sweaty hand will do!”

