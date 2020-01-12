55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Jonas Brothers in Las Vegas Strip bachelor party frivolity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2020 - 2:33 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2020 - 2:43 pm

Mayfair Supper Club has been open less than two weeks, but the chic nightspot is already a haven for (pause) Lawless behavior.

We refer of course one Jack Lawless. He’s The Jonas Brothers’ ever-rocking drummer, but was the front man of a bachelor party at the Bellagio club on Friday night. Lawless is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Helena Cassilly (more about her in a few graphs).

The couple announced in November 2018 their plans to marry, with Lawless remarking “We’re engaged as (expletive)!” on Instagram.

Romance aside, Jonas siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin were in a partying party of 14 at the Mayfair club, which opened New Year’s Eve. Lawless was the subject of the now-traditional “Big Spender” lap dance number in the middle of the stage, where the subject is blindfolded as the female dancers devour a creme pie and the male dancers doff their tops and pose for a photo.

It was a whole thing.

As this frivolity unfolded, Cassilly and her entourage of about 10 friends, which included Jonas sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, waded into “Thunder From Down Under” at Excaliber’s Thunderland Showroom.

Turner, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” is married to Joe Jonas. Chopra, who won the 200 Miss World pageant, is married to Nick Jonas, who recommended the show for this particular celebration. Chopra is also an experienced a film actress (the “Baywatch” feature film is among her credits) and model, well-known especially in her native India.

Cassilly, too, was summoned to the stage for a sultry dance number. This ended with a G-string and a butt-slap, and the place went bananas. No date has been announced for these nuptials, but the video montage for the reception should be a dandy.

Down Under relief efforts

On the peripheral topic of Australia, a pair of Las Vegas events are raising money and awareness for the bush fires that have ravaged that country for more than a month.

Andrew and Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen from Human Nature are donating all proceeds from their show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Sands Showroom at The Venetian to the country’s bush fire relief efforts.

HN, which in 2019 celebrated their 10th year headlining on the Strip, remains beloved in their home country and toured the homeland in December.

“It’s heartbreaking to see it, the sheer size of it is beyond comprehension,” Human Nature’s Phil Burton said Friday morning. “It’s just heartbreaking to see the sheer size of it, and know that these fires are eight times the size than the wildfires in California, and that more than a billion animals are dead. Any Australian, I’m sure, is devastated that we are losing those treasures.”

Three days after Human Nature performs its own show, they are set to perform in the “Show Up For Down Under” benefit production at The Space. Show time is 8:30 p.m. (doors 7:30) Jan. 28.

Funds go to the Wildlife Warriors, the charity founded by the family of late Australian outdoorsman and TV star Steve Irwin. Tickets are $25 (minus fees), available, as always, at TheSpace.com.

The show is headed up by Mayfair Supper Club vocalist Steve Judkins, a native of Melbourne; and his wife, Sasha Judkins; a swing performer in “Mamma Mia!” at the Trop; and ex-“Jubilee” dancer Jessica Lane.

Those signed on to the show include cast of “Australian Bee Gees Show,” at Excalibur; the Mayfair Supper Club; “Aussie Heat” at Mosaic Theater; Tenors Of Rock at Planet Hollywood’s Sin City Theater; Colin Cahill of “Atomic Saloon Show” at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes; “X Country” at Harrah’s, Anne Martinez of “The Terry Bradshaw Show” at Luxor and the rotating Red Penny Arcade band; Valerie Witherspoon of “Friends The Musical Parody,” (late of the D Las Veags and expected to move to Paris Las Vegas in February); and vocalists Shai Yammanee; Amanda Kaiser, and Aleyr Even.

The band is headed up by column fave Kenny Davidsen. Maybe he’ll auction his bow tie. …

Urban renewal

We hadn’t intended to keep an Australian (or in this case, New Zealand) flavor through the entire column, but hey, a bit more from Down Under:

New Zealand native and Aussie favorite Keith Urban opened his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday night. I’m eager see this particular presentation, which continues this weekend, as Urban is a holy force on the guitar.

As such, the new Strip headliner has been handing out signed, slightly used guitars from the stage midway through the performance.

Saturday, Urban gave the instrument to a fan up front at stage right. A few feet away, just missing the opportunity, was famed Las Vegas memorabilia catcher Barbie Dahl. She’s the one who nabbed Steven Tyler’s “Vegas Strong” shirt in October, then days later returned the piece to the band for display.

Dahl said she was unable to get to Urban during the hand-off, but reports, “He walked by and shook my hand! No guitar, but a sweaty hand will do!”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST