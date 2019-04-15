Journey announces performances on Las Vegas Strip

Ross Valory, Arnel Pineda and Jonathan Cain of Journey are shown during the band's opening night of its nine-show residency at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, May 5, 2017.

Neal Schon of Journey is shown during the band's opening night of its nine-show residency at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, May 5, 2017 (Erik Kabik Photography)

Jonathan Cain, left, and Neal Schon are Journey's veteran songwriting team. (Erik Kabik/Hard Rock Hotel)

Journey will be among the first bands to perform at the revamped Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The band that was dominant on rock radio in 1970s and ’80s is playing nine dates from Oct. 9-26. Tickets start at $69 (not including fees) and are on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ticketmaster.com.

Journey is booked just after the Colosseum’s $15 million overhaul. The 16-year-old venue is closing for two months beginning July 6 for an extensive renovation. Plans include an open general admission area and flexible seating designed to be more adaptable for rock shows.

The current Journey lineup includes founders Neal Schon (lead guitar) and Ross Valory (bass) with keyboardist Jonathan Cain, drummer Steve Smith and vocalist Arnel Pineda. The band most recently played Las Vegas at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in May 2017.

The booking has been anticipated for several weeks. Schon himself said in March during an interview on iHeart Radio the band would be playing an October residency.

With former lead singer Steve Perry, Journey churned out a large catalogue of rock classics, including “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways,” “Who’s Crying Now” and “Don’t Stop Believin’ ” — the top-selling digital catalog track in history.

Since launching as an offshoot of Santana in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 gold and platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums.

