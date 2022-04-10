Judy Collins breaks into song at Nevada Ballet Theatre gala

NBT Woman of the Year Judy Collins said at Saturday’s gala, “I can’t remember when I’ve had this much fun at a gathering, ever.”

Nevada Ballet Theatre dancers Steven Goforth and Brooke Lyness perform for guests during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wynn Resorts co-founder Elaine Wynn, left, and Raiders owner Mark Davis during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests are served dinner during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre students perform during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins, second from right, is honored during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. Collins was awarded the 2022 NBT “Woman of the Year.” (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins is honored during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. Collins was awarded the 2022 NBT “Woman of the Year.” (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lisa Cotter, right/facing, and Mathew D’Ercole share a dance during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Ballet Theatre dancers Steven Goforth and Brooke Lyness perform during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Lt. Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead, left, takes a photo with daughter Taylor and husband Jeffrey Burkhead during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s executive director and artistic director Roy Kaiser hands a pointe shoe to a guest during the silent auction portion of NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre students perform during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sophia Elumba, right, and David Tupaz during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Ballet Theatre dancers Steven Goforth, bottom, and Brooke Lyness perform during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Lifestyle, fashion and dance photographer Jerry Metellus, right, with daughter Alaina during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A painting titled “Extravaganza” by artist Elena Bulatova is auctioned off during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Crisp, left, Svetlana Bulatova, Thomas Burger, Arnold Gold, Alisa Steinhauer and Elena Bulatova during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre students perform during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins, right, shares a moment with husband Louis Nelson after receiving Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2022 “Woman of the Year” honors during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Ballet Theatre dancers Steven Goforth and Brooke Lyness perform during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins addresses guests after being awarded Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2022 “Woman of the Year” during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders owner Mark Davis, front/middle, applauds Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2022 “Woman of the Year” Judy Collins (out of frame) during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A jazz band performs during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins is honored during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. Collins was awarded the 2022 NBT “Woman of the Year.” (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins is honored during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. Collins was awarded the 2022 NBT “Woman of the Year.” (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gwen Gotangco-Kornblau, left, and Dr. Kate Zhong pose for a photo during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Models wear designs from David Tupaz during the silent auction portion of Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Efi Mashiah, left, and Elena Bulatova during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins addresses guests after being awarded Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2022 “Woman of the Year” during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre students perform during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins addresses guests after being awarded Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2022 “Woman of the Year” during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Ballet Theatre CEO Beth Barbre, left, and executive director and artistic director Roy Kaiser address guests during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests are served dinner during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dinner chairs Christopher and Dawn Hume address guests during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins is honored during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. Collins was awarded the 2022 NBT “Woman of the Year.” (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins, right, and husband Louis Nelson during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre students perform during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins, middle, is honored during Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. Collins was awarded the 2022 NBT “Woman of the Year.” (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy-Award winning songwriter, composer and singer Jimmy Webb introduces Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2022 “Woman of the Year” Judy Collins (out of frame) during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, activist and humanitarian Judy Collins, right, hugs husband Louis Nelson after receiving Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 2022 “Woman of the Year” honors during NBT’s 38th Annual Black & White Ball on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Encore, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Judy Collins sang a couple of lines from “Send In The Clowns” at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday night. She then said, “I’ll save the rest for later.”

“Later” was the 38th annual NBT Black and White Ball, at Encore Ballroom at Encore Las Vegas. The company celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Collins was honored as Woman of the Year for the event, which was rescheduled from Jan. 22. About 500 guests turned out, among them NBT’s co-founder Nancy Houssels, executive director Beth Barbre, and artistic director Roy Kaiser.

Saturday’s program was the first in-person NBT gala since Shania Twain was honored at Caesars Palace in March 2020.

Collins joined a long list of luminaries honored over the years, including the first honoree, Elaine Wynn, who was in attendance. Debbie Reynolds, Celine Dion, Marie Osmond, Bette Midler, Mitzi Gaynor, Rita Rudner, Florence Henderson, Debbie Allen, Olivia Newton-John, Vanessa Williams, Giada De Laurentiis, Rita Moreno and Twain.

Collins’ acceptance speech was also an a capella performance. From behind the podium, she sang samples of “The Gypsy Roller,” “Both Sides Now,” and an audience singalong of “Amazing Grace.” She didn’t return to her classic, “Send In The Clowns.” Nevada Ballet Future Dance Scholars instead performed a piece to that number during the program.

The Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre Competition Team students performed “A Way Out,” Steven Goforth and Brooke Lyness performed “Light Rain Pas de Deux,” and Nevada Ballet Future Dance Scholars performed “Send In The Clowns” during the program. The David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra/Raiders House Band furnished the live music.

NBT board member Jerry Nadal presented Collins a sculpture of a ballet dancer, created by renowned figurative artist Richard MacDonald. From the stage, Collins said, “I can’t remember when I’ve had this much fun at a gathering, ever.”

XXX

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.