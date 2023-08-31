106°F
Kats

‘Just wait until you see what’s inside’: The Sphere plays Harry Reid International

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 1:23 pm
 
Signage promoting the opening of The Sphere has been displayed since Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Sphere Entertainment)
Signage promoting the opening of The Sphere has been displayed since Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Sphere Entertainment)

Signage promoting the opening of The Sphere has been displayed since Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Sphere Entertainment)

Signage promoting the opening of The Sphere has been displayed since Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Sphere Entertainment)

Signage promoting the opening of The Sphere has been displayed since Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Sphere Entertainment)
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip view The Sphere on the pedestrian bridge over Sands Avenue betw ...
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip view The Sphere on the pedestrian bridge over Sands Avenue between the Wynn and the Palazzo on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Sphere is displaying an advertisement for its opening act, U2, which will inaugurate the venue next month. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip view The Sphere on the pedestrian bridge over Sands Avenue between the Wynn and the Palazzo on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Sphere is displaying an advertisement for its opening act, U2, which will inaugurate the venue next month. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spectators photograph The Sphere while it shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as s ...
Spectators photograph The Sphere while it shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as seen from the Encore parking garage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Sphere’s marketing campaign has really, um, taken off.

Signage promoting the venue is up at Harry Reid International Airport. The tagline is, “Just wait until you see what’s inside,” which is about what officials have been saying since The Sphere Exosphere’s splashy bow on July 4.

The video displays are at baggage claim and also along the exits of all Reid terminals, in full view of tens of millions of passengers annually.

Sphere officials kicked off the media campaign on Monday, informing visitors the venue opens in October with Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard From Earth” theatrical production.

The new blitz will run across broadcast and digital media, and in such regional markets as Los Angeles and Phoenix. The campaign will continue to greet tourists at Reid throughout The Sphere’s activation.

“Postcard From Earth” is the first of what is planned as a series of shows in the Sphere Experience initiative.

U2 reps arranged for the first promotional material on the Exosphere on Tuesday night, promoting “U2: UV Achtung Baby Live.” The rock-production series is billed as a “venue launch,” rather than a residency. It’s sure to be a heavy experience, whatever it is called, opening Sept. 29.



