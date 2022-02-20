Justin Bieber cancels Las Vegas date; moves show to June

Justin Bieber, citing positive COVID cases in his camp, has canceled Sunday’s show at T-Mobile Arena.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9., 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber’s “Justice Tour” stop in Las Vegas has stopped.

Citing positive COVID tests in his touring crew, Bieber is not playing T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night as scheduled. The new dates is June 28. Tickets are being refunded at point of purchase, and tickets to the original Sunday show will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The 52-city tour, rescheduled from 2021, had just launched in Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Thursday night. The Las Vegas date is the only show announced as canceled. This week, Bieber had cut his VIP meet-and-greet opportunities scheduled for San Diego and Las Vegas.

Concert promoter AEG Presents issued the following statement to ticket-holders:

“Due to positive COVID results within the ‘Justice Tour’ family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.

“The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

