Justin Bieber cancels T-Mobile show, world tour

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons," Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber has postponed all of his scheduled “Changes” tour dates, including his June 2 stop at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip.

Bieber announced on his Twitter account Wednesday morning that the entire tour had been pushed back because of the coronavirus outbreak. No new dates have been announced.

“The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me,” Bieber posted. “The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe.”

Bieber also canceled the final two months of his 2016-17 “Purpose” world tour because of “unforeseen circumstances.” His most recent full concert in Las Vegas was on that tour, on March 25, 2016, at the MGM Grand Garden.

