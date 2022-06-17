Justin Bieber spikes T-Mobile show over health concerns

Justin Bieber has had paralysis on the right side of his face, and cannot blink his right eye or move his right nostril.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9 as part of "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender," by Pollen Presents, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber’s upcoming concert at T-Mobile Arena has been postponed because of the superstar’s bout with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Word of the cancellation of Bieber’s June 28 tour stop was issued on the T-Mobile Arena Twitter feed, and also on the Justice Tour Instagram account. The T-Mobile announcement reads, “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, our Justice Tour date (6/28) is postponed until further notice. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates.”

From Justice Tour, “With a heavy heart, it saddens us to make this announcement about the #justicetour. We are sending you lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery. we are always here cheering you on @justinbieber.”

Bieber has been posting updates on social media about his condition, which has led to paralysis to his face. The virus has attacked the nerves in his ear and face. Bieber has had paralysis on the right side of his face and cannot blink his right eye or move his right nostril.

The 28-year-old Bieber said last week, “For those who are frustrated about my cancellation over the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, capable of doing them. … I wish this wasn’t the case, but my body is telling me to slow down”

Bieber also said he is using the down time to “just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent, so I can do what I was born to do.”

