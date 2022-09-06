Justin Bieber’s Las Vegas date among tour cancellations

Justin Bieber has called off his “Justice Tour” dates, saying, “I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

Pop superstar Justin Bieber, shown at "The Vegas Weekender" at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 9, 2021, has called off is "Justice Tour." The Sept. 30 show at T-Mobile Arena is among those dropped. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

For the second time in the past four months, Justin Bieber has canceled a show in Las Vegas.

Bieber announced Tuesday he was foregoing his Sept. 30 performance scheduled for T-Mobile Arena. That cancellation is in the batch of shows called off on his “Justice Tour.” The entire series has been suspended. Bieber said in a statement the shutdown is because of mental and physical health issues.

“Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed,” Bieber wrote. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

Bieber also pulled off his June 28 stop at T-Mobile Arena. His most recent show was at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil over the weekend. The 28-year-old superstar gave it his best shot, but said, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

