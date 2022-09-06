Justin Bieber’s Las Vegas date among tour cancellations
Justin Bieber has called off his “Justice Tour” dates, saying, “I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”
For the second time in the past four months, Justin Bieber has canceled a show in Las Vegas.
Bieber announced Tuesday he was foregoing his Sept. 30 performance scheduled for T-Mobile Arena. That cancellation is in the batch of shows called off on his “Justice Tour.” The entire series has been suspended. Bieber said in a statement the shutdown is because of mental and physical health issues.
“Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed,” Bieber wrote. “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”
Bieber also pulled off his June 28 stop at T-Mobile Arena. His most recent show was at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil over the weekend. The 28-year-old superstar gave it his best shot, but said, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”
