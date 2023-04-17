83°F
Kats

K-pop sensation Blackpink to play Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2023 - 4:59 pm
 
Blackpink is shown headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on Satu ...
Blackpink is shown headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Gina Joy Chong)
Rosé from Blackpink arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo to celebrate the lau ...
Rosé from Blackpink arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo to celebrate the launch of its partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rosé from Blackpink arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo to celebrate the ...
Rosé from Blackpink arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo to celebrate the launch of its partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Blackpink is shown headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on Satu ...
Blackpink is shown headlining Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Kirby Gladstein)

The band with the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade, and a weekend headliner at Coachella is playing Allegiant Stadium.

The South Korean K-Pop sensation Blackpink is performing at the stadium Aug. 18, announced Monday. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific on April 28 (go to blackpinklive.com for all ticket info).

The quartet of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is an international phenomenon, reaching stadium status. The band performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.; Oracle Park in San Francisco; and Dodger Stadium in L.A. along with Allegiant Stadium on its upcoming “Born Pink” tour.

Their single from the 2022 album “Born Pink,” debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s global top songs chart. The single notched more than 7.9M streams in the first 24 hours of release. The official music video reached 100 million YouTube views faster than any video by a female group. About 90.5 million views were in the first 24 hours.

Blackpink has charted nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Ice Cream,” the collaboration with Selena Gomez, reached No. 13. The band also debuted at No. 1 on the Emerging Artists chart, becoming the first female K-pop group to do so.

Blackpink was afforded top billing position at Coachella over the weekend. A reported 125,000 fans took in that performance. Among their other many firsts, they are the first Korean act to ever headline the festival. The opening set burst with pyro as the band performed hits “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Pretty Savage,” “Kick It” and “Whistle.” the four members also performed solo in the second set.

The band refers to their fan club as “Blink,” a mash of “Black” and “Pink.” The name indicates the toughness of black, and flirtatious qualities of pink.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MSG Sphere show to run up to 4 times a day
By / RJ

The MSG Sphere has announced its "Postcard From Earth" performances. As is the case with all facets of the orb-shaped venue, the schedule is remarkably ambitious, with up to four shows a day planned.

