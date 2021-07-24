Kanye West’s first party for ‘Donda’: Las Vegas church

Kanye West unveiled at least one single off his new album, “Donda,” during an event Sunday at Church LV.

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West unveiled his 10th studio album, “Donda,” named after his late mother, at a listening party Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Less than a week before a listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye West spun a new tune at a Las Vegas house of worship.

West hosted a listening event Sunday promoting his new album, “Donda,” at the nondenominational Church LV location on East Sunset Road. A Church LV official confirmed the event in an e-mail this week, adding that no church representative was able to speak publicly at West’s appearance. Several social-media posts showed the crowd outside and inside the church, and at least one video of West at the console has leaked out.

Here is a snippet of the Baby Keem song on Kanye West’s new album 😯 pic.twitter.com/FbqXbgyk3A — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS6) July 19, 2021

The party was first reported by the web pub Stereogum.com, and coincided with the Big3 basketball tournament held last Saturday and Sunday at Orleans Arena.

Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back 😤 #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

Big3 founder Ice Cube founded the league and has been attempting to sign West as an investor. That is why the two sat together at Orleans Arena, and also why Cube took West’s call on his cell in the middle of a news conference during the event. West also walked the arena in a hooded disguise. Best not to make a scene, apparently.

At Church LV, West reportedly unveiled “Praise Him,” a collab with rap stars Baby Keem and Travis Scott. Other social-media reports indicate West played the entire album on July 17 in Las Vegas, though no site is specified. A tweet from Revolt TV host Justin Laboy seems to show the the still-hooded West inside a hotel suite.

Due out Friday, “Donda” is named for West’s late mother, who died in 2007. The release follows the 2019 album “Jesus is King,” arriving five months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West, splitting one of the entertainment industry’s leading power couples.

West and Kardashian wore matching red-orange suits to Thursday’s party in Atlanta. The event lasted just under 50 minutes. West didn’t speak during the event.

