Kardashian, Jenner sweep into Adele show

Adele walked past the guests while singing “When We Were Young.” She offered a quick wave as she moved through the crowd.

FILE - Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

As Adele sang, “You look like a movie, you sound like a song,” she waved to guests famous for reality TV.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner, her friend Hailey Bieber (daughter of Stephen Baldwin married to Justin Bieber), and fine-art and celeb photographer Carlos Eric Lopez swept into “Weekends With Adele” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The superstar walked past the guests, seated in the venue’s VIP booths, during “When We Were Young.” She offered a quick wave as she moved through the crowd.

Kardashian and Lopez later posted videos and photos on Instagram of the quick trip.

The crew, who took Kardashian’s private jet to Vegas, are shown with a platter of what seemed like Jell-O shots (if memory serves) and also in a party photo on the flight.

The group was airborne again at about 11 p.m., heading back to L.A. just after the performance, with Kardashian posting a pair of photos of waffles and hash browns. She added the message “FML,” which is an acronym for (we loosely translate) the profane message, “(Forget) My Life.” Probably a bit of sarcasm there. It looked like a pretty sweet ride.

