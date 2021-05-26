90°F
Kats

Kassi Beach Club ready for debut at Virgin Hotels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2021 - 11:46 am
 
Updated May 26, 2021 - 2:09 pm
Restaurateur Nick Mathers speaks about the concept of his Kassi Beach House within the reimagin ...
Restaurateur Nick Mathers speaks about the concept of his Kassi Beach House within the reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Monday, March 15, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is set to open its highly anticipated Kassi Beach House in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Italian-seaside designed restaurant and nightlife spot begins taking reservations at 11 a.m. Saturday. Restaurateur Nick Mathers and the Wish You Were Here Group are partnering with Virgin Hotels and the Curio Collection by Hilton hospitality companies.

Kassi offers Italian cuisine and a wine, beer and cocktail menu. The decor is to remind of relaxed trattorias and is implementing brunch, dinner and dessert menus conceived by Executive Chef Josh Stockton.

The signature seating enclave is the Rattan Room, and patio seating and VIP day beds are also offered. For information, click to the site at kassibeach.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

