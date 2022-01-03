Kats: Cirque’s ‘Love’ postpones four shows at Mirage

Citing market ticket-buying fluctuation, “Love” at the Mirage is down through Jan. 11.

Cast members pose during a pop-up performance before the grand reopening of "The Beatles LOVE By Cirque du Soleil" at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

Cast members perform during the grand reopening of "The Beatles LOVE By Cirque du Soleil" at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

Cast members perform during the grand reopening of "The Beatles LOVE By Cirque du Soleil" at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

Cast members perform during the grand reopening of "The Beatles LOVE By Cirque du Soleil" at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 26, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

It’s not a secret on the Las Vegas entertainment scene that “Love” at the Mirage has been struggling at the box office throughout the city’s pandemic reopening. The show has now canceled four shows, running Tuesday through Saturday.

The show’s official response is it is to adjust to “market conditions,” which entering this year have not been favorable to the Beatles/Cirque partnership productions. Those conditions are at least peripherally related to COVID concerns among ticket-buyers. Even so, no other Cirque show has cut its schedule from previously planned dark dates entering 2022.

Official word from Cirque spokeswoman Ann Paladie, “We regularly evaluate our performance schedules in order to offer our guests the best show experience. The postponed shows will be rescheduled later this year and we will resume the normal performance schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Tickets for the rescheduled shows can be refunded Or rescheduled at the original point of purchase.”

Paladie also said, “We are being more flexible with our show schedules in response to market conditions.” Cirque marked its 15th anniversary at the Mirage last June.

Perry by design

Katy Perry knows all about fashion statements. She’s been wearing a dress made of pull-tabs and a pair of beer cans during her shows at the Theatre at Resorts World.

Perry’s surprise guest on New Year’s eve knows something about fashion, too. Iconic designer Diane von Fürstenberg showed up, celebrating her 75th birthday. Perry called the fashion giant to the stage to sing “Happy Birthday to You.”

Perry asked if 5,000 people had ever sung to von Fürstenberg on her birthday. Holding a gold fan that said, “Biggest Fan,” the designer said no, but, “Frank Sinatra did, once.”

Perry turned to the crowd and said, “I’m sorry, Frank Sinatra is no longer here anymore, so … I’m Katy Perry!”

The headliner said, “There is a lot of beautiful energy coming your way.” She added, “Keep your mask on, everyone,” then led the 5,000-member chorus.

Who was where

Twisted Sister front man and Vegas resident Dee Snider visited Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club on Saturday night. The inspired comic Trixx posted a photo of the two. That’s a duo that needs to be booked, somewhere.

Great moments in social media

Carrot Top, who would be a charter member of the GMSM Hall of Fame, posted his memories of the late Betty White while he was sitting for a vitamin/nutrient IV. He had just watched the reports of White’s death, and recalled working with her on the 1998 comedy “Dennis The Menace Strikes Again.”

This was the 1993 follow-up to “Dennis The Menace,” which evidently left too many unresolved plot points.

The two met again years later on the set of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Carrot Top, legal name of Scott Thompson, asked White if she remembered working on the movie.

“I feel terrible, but I don’t,” White said. C.T. offered, “It was ‘Dennis The Menace,’ with Don Rickles.”

“There was a ‘Dennis The Menace’ movie?” White said.

The film is best forgotten, earning 2.5 out of five stars on Rotten Tomatoes and registering just a 24-percent positive review score. But the “Menace” sequel was Rickles’ final live-action performance. And Carrot Top said of White, “She was a beautiful soul. Funny, talented and sweet.”

Cool Hang Alert

Longtime column fave the Lon Bronson Band rolls back to Myron’s at the Smith Center at 7 p.m. Friday. The self-dubbed “Industrial Strength Band” brings selections from Tower Of Power, Chicago, James Brown, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker and (if we are fortunate) The Monkees. Bronson was a huge fan of the band, especially the late Mike Nesmith. This show should sell out but there are a few scattered $45 seats still available. We remember when it was a no-cover scene with Bronson. No matter. Hit thesmithcenter.com for details on this, and all of Myron’s Cool Hangs.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.