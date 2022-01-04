Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows

David Lee Roth planned to end his career with a flourish on the Strip. It hasn’t worked out that way.

David Lee Roth performs at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

David Lee Roth is adding four dates to his retirement residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The new dates are Jan. 15-14 and Jan. 21-22. (Live Nation)

David Lee Roth’s Las Vegas retirement flourish has fallen out, apparently because for COVID. The vaunted front man called off the entire run Monday afternoon, according to a representative of House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Roth was to perform Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and again Jan. 14-15, Jan. 21-22 and Feb. 11-12.

There has been no formal announcement from Roth or his camp, or from concert promoter Live Nation, as to why this entire sold-out series was spiked. But on Thursday, Roth’s reps announced he was pushing his New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shows to Feb. 11-12, saying in a statement the decisions were, “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.”

That announcement said refunds will be automatically processed, and ticket-holders will be notified directly.

Roth cited his own health concerns when announcing the Las Vegas shows would be his last live performances. “I’m throwing in the shoes,” is how he put it on Oct. 1.

The 67-year-old, former Van Halen vocalist added he was experiencing unspecified health challenges: “My doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger (my) future.”

With fans reacting swiftly to the announcement, his shows at House of Blues sold out. There is no word on if it’s possible they will be returned to the calendar.

Nadal is ‘Enchant’-ed

Nevada Public Radio President and CEO Jerry Nadal has taken an executive position at “Enchant,” the entertainment company that closed its first holiday attraction at Las Vegas Ballpark. Nadal is the company’s new chief operating officer. He also spent more than 21 years as a high-ranking official with Cirque du Soleil, including a dozen as senior vice president of resident shows division.

In that position, Nadal has worked with “Enchant” GM Kim Scott, who oversaw this year’s Christmas show. Scott worked at Cirque on “Zumanity” and later “Love” at the Mirage.

“Enchant” had no chief operating officer in this year’s debut at the Ballpark, and Nadal said he’s happy to work with company founder and CEO Kevin Johnston.

“I though it all went really well, despite the COVID nightmare,” Nadal said Monday. “Enchant” has two more years on its contract with Las Vegas Ballpark for the holiday experience. This year, it is expanding to San Jose, Calif.; which joins St. Petersburg, Fla.; Washington D.C. and Las Vegas as “Enchant” cities.

Nadal said he will continue his duties at KNPR until his successor is formally named in February. He has spent more than two years running the Nevada Public Radio station’s operations. He was appointed on a a three-month, interim basis in September 2019.

Nadal also remains tied to the Cirque community as a trustee on the board of directors for One Drop, Cirque’s international clean-water initiative.

