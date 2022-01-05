Kats: Jason Derulo gets into fight on Las Vegas Strip

Jason Derulo during the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in May 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Derulo was ushered out of Aria after igniting a fracas early Tuesday morning.

The R&B artist flung punches at two unidentified men after one of them shouted, “Hey, Usher, (expletive) you, bitch!” Upon hearing that apparent misidentification, Derulo crossed a roped-off barrier and started throwing punches.

The ensuing melee sent one of the partiers to the floor.

The original report of the fight was posted by TMZ. According to a Las Vegas police report, Derulo committed a battery against two individuals. Officers were called to the scene at 2:22 a.m., but the victims declined to press charges.

The Metro report said the altercation occurred at a nightclub. Aria’s primary club is Jewel, and according to video posted by TMZ, the skirmish unfolded at the escalators leading to the venue.

The report noted Derulo was trespassed from the property. Reps for Aria owner MGM Resorts International have not returned requests for comment.

Derulo is an occasional club headliner on the Strip and has been known to hit the clubs. During one two-day sprint in September 2017, celebrating his 28th birthday, he stopped at Omnia at Caesars Palace and “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay on a Tuesday, and 1Oak at The Mirage (with Flo Rida) the next night.

As for Usher, of course he is a superstar who had just closed out his residency run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. On Thursday night, he appeared onstage for two songs with fellow headliner Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM (also an MGM Resorts property).

After the two performed, Mars told the crowd Usher would be headlining Dolby Live in 2022. MGM Resorts hasn’t commented on that development, either.

