Kats: ‘Legends’ goes full-‘Divas’ with Adele, Gaga, Cher, Celine

Frank Marino is back in “Legends in Concert” with a cast of superstar headliner tributes.

"Legends in Concert" performer Tierney Allen is shown with Lady Gaga fans at Park Theater at Park MGM on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Legends in Concert)

Frank Marino, as the late Joan Rivers, performs his final show in "Legends in Concert" at Tropicana Theater on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frank Marino performs during the Mondays Dark Live Stream Telethon on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Mondays Dark via YouTube)

A showgirl scene from "Legends In Concert," which has re-launched at Tropicana Theater. (Denise Truscello)

Frank Marino is shown at the then-Imperial Palace Showroom during a show in 2010. Marino is set to join the "Legends in Concert" cast on Sept. 11. (Erik Kabik/ Erik Kabik Photography)

Every night will be ladies night for “Legends in Concert” at the Tropicana’s Legends In Concert Theater in 2022.

The longest-running, ongoing production show in Las Vegas is dialing up an offshoot production, “Legendary Divas” starring Frank Marino as Joan Rivers. It will be the production company’s first all-women lineup.

The show opens Feb. 2 with tributes to Cher, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and Adele. The production’s schedule is open-ended, running 7:30 p.m. daily (dark Tuesdays). Tickets will run $54.99-$104.99 (not including fees), with the onsale date to be announced.

“We are thrilled to return for the fourth season in our namesake theater, at Tropicana Las Vegas,” Brian Brigner, the show’s COO, said in a statement. “This all-new show feels like the ultimate celebration of women.”

The show’s Dion, Elisa Furr, prevailed on the E! competition show “Clash of the Cover Bands” in November, topping Aretha Franklin artist Elaine Gibbs by nailing, “My Heart Will Go On.” Cher will be performed by Lisa McClowry. Tierney Allen, a cancer survivor during COVID, is back as Lady Gaga. Janae Longo takes on the show’s newest female tribute, Adele.

Expect a rotation of female superstars throughout the run, which has no announced end date.

The “Legendary Divas” host is himself a legendary diva. Marino, late of “Divas Las Vegas,” is returning to the “Legends” cast, after saying goodbye (temporarily) in December. With Marino-as-Rivers at the helm, “Legendary Divas” will serve as the only “Legends” show in Las Vegas.

Marino was on “The Joan Rivers Show” on Fox. The idea of eventually winding up in “Legends” came to him in a chat with the legendary comic.

“Joan said to me, ‘You make a living impersonating me. God forbid I ever pass,’” Marino says.“And I said, ‘If you were to ever pass, I’d have to join ‘Legends In Concert.’”

Across its main theater, Tropicana has become Tribute Central, with “Legends” notched between “MJ Live” (which opens Feb. 7, moving from The Strat) and Jason Tenner’s Prince homage, Purple Reign. The hotel is also still home to the busy Laugh Factory comedy club, where impressionist legend Rich Little anchors a lineup that also features Jon Lovitz as recurring headliner, comic and magician Murray Sawchuck.

The new “Legends” show will follow the familiar “Legends” format with a live vocals, a live band, showgirls and backing singers. This diverts from the “Divas Las Vegas” format, where the characters all proudly lip-synced their numbers.

The production is the latest partnership of two enduring Vegas entertainment brands. “Legends” opened at Imperial Palace in 1983. Marino opened in “Evening at La Cage” in September 1986, and has since fronted “Divas Las Vegas” at Linq Hotel and finally “Legends,” from August 2019 through last December.

Marino still plans to tour “Divas” this month, and host his “Diva-Licious Drag Brunch” shows at DW Bistro.

“I love, love, love the ‘Legends’ show and the hotel, I’ve been having the best time with them,” Marino said Tuesday. “This is a perfect fit. It’s a marriage I hope never ends.”

