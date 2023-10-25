Katy Perry is leaving Las Vegas with a costume party

Katy Perry is inviting fans to dress in costume for her Halloween show. There shall be prizes.

Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Katy Perry is shown with "Ratso," who is a giant rat, as she performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Katy Perry performs at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 16, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Katy Perry performs at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 16, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Bob Anderson performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Pro tip: Try the beer-can bra.

The famous pop-top top should be a contender for the top prize as Katy Perry hosts a costume contest on Halloween. The event is less than a week before Perry’s “Play” closes its run at Resorts World Theatre on Nov. 4.

Guests to Perry’s performance next Tuesday are invited to participate in a “Best Katy” costume competition. One of three winners will be hand-selected (or, fin-selected by a Left Shark) for the chance to meet Perry after the show.

Costume contestants are to show up at 4 p.m., have their photos taken up until 6 p.m., and winners will be notified prior to the 8 p.m. show. All guests will be gifted a red mushroom temporary tattoo designed by L.A. artist Liz Kim.

Perry flew Kim in on Oct. 15 to ink a red-mushroom tattoo on her left hand. Perry gets a tattoo depicting every tour as those tours close out.

The “Waking Up In Vegas” singer realized only after the work was finished that her new mushroom is — permanently — on her ring finger. At least, it’s in full bloom (hah).

Bob plays the Copa

Famed Las Vegas vocal impressionist Bob Anderson has summoned legends who played the Copa Room at the Sands on the Strip. The the Sands Atlantic City also figured prominently in Anderson’s career of keeping classic entertainment alive.

Anderson is summoning that vibe once more at the Copa at Bootlegger Bistro at 7 p.m. Nov. 11-12. “My Promise To Sinatra” is the title, referring to a conversation between Anderson and Frank Sinatra at Sands Atlantic City in 1994.

Anderson tells the story often. The showman promised Sinatra on his farewell tour that he would keep alive Sinatra’s music, and that of the Great American Songbook. The man who told me a decade ago “I’m the last of the supper-club singers,” is sharing that message.

Anderson will share tales and sing the songs of such enduring figures as Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Tom Jones, Ray Charles and Andy Williams. Patrick Hogan (piano), Bob Sachs (bass), Bob Chmel (drums) and Jason Corpuz (keys) are Anderson’s backing band.

There shall be a red carpet … What else? Ah, the Anderson ticket package includes a tray pass of Italian hors d’oeuvres, and a meet-and-greet with the headliner.

Anderson was a Strip favorite through the ’70s and ’80s, playing the Sahara, Desert Inn, Caesars Palace and for a decade at Top of the Dunes.

In his heyday Anderson appeared on “The Merv Griffin Show” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” His “Frank: The Man. The Music” tribute ran for about a year into November 2015 at Palazzo Theater. The show shut down just short of Sinatra’s 100th birthday.

Anderson has since run a version of the show for a night at Carnegie Hall, realizing his own dream to sing as Sinatra in the fabled theater. Since, Anderson has returned to his supper-club roots in Vegas, playing Italian American Club Showroom, and now the Copa. He was also in the lineup for the event at Caesars Palace in September, where nearly 300 couples took part in a vow renewal celebrating Las Vegas’ 70th anniversary as the “wedding capital of the world.”

A ‘Wonderful’ effort

Las Vegas’ Social Issues Theater is staging “The Wonderful World of Was,” a musical “dramedy,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Windmill Library Theatre. The production is also scheduled for Flamingo Clark County Library at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

The shows are free and open to the public.

The production features original music written and arranged by L.A. Walker, with Music Director Elder Demieceo Benson and Marcia Norris and a seven-member ensemble making up the cast. The production brings to light the challenges of Dementia, for those who suffer from the condition and their caregivers.

The terrific Las Vegas Mass Choir, with director and founder James R. Smith and business manager Victoria L. Norman, is the featured guest. Go to thesit.org for intel.

Jam sesh, with costumes

The Funk Jam, founded by A.J. Johnson, hosts a performance and costume party at 10 p.m. Wednesday at OG Sand Dollar Lounge on the corner of Spring Mountain and Polaris.

James continues his fight against multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that attacks bone marrow. The great bassist is not 100-percent cancer-free, but says he is feeling much better, a lot more energy than months ago. He can still be counted on to rock the house.

As for the contest, the winner is awarded a $100 bar tab at Sand Dollar (and also, try the pizza). If you have a strong Katy Perry costume, wear it.

Cool Hang Alert

“The Bourbon Street Experience” featuring the seriously talented drummer YL Douglas (of Barry Manilow’s band) and some top New Orleans musicians, plays 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Maxan Jazz. The N.O. players in town for the new Bourbon Parade venue at Horseshoe Las Vegas. So we have an off-Strip, Vegas supper-club hang with sushi and a spice of Bourbon Street. We do it all around here. Go to maxanjazz.com for intel.

