Katy Perry, Luke Bryan extend Las Vegas Strip residencies

Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry's "Play" residency at Resorts World on Dec. 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Country superstar Luke Bryan performs at Resorts World President and COO Scott Sibella's 60th birthday party on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Luke Bryan performs during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World on Feb. 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre)

It is time to party, and also play, on the Strip. A pair of Resorts World Theatre original headliners have extended their residencies. Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have announced new dates this year at the Theatre.

Perry’s “Play” is extending for 16 dates from May 12-July 29. This is in addition to her previously announced shows Wednesday through April 15.

Bryan is back for six shows running Aug. 30-Sept. 9. His dates already on the books are March 22-April 1.

Tickets for both shows are onsale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday. For Perry, go to axs.com/katyinvegas. For Bryan, go to axs.com/lukeinvegas.

Perry and Bryan have both produced critically acclaimed, box-office-burning Vegas spectacles. their dual announcement precedes Perry and Bryan’s return to American Idol as judges for the 21st season, which is their sixth season judging together overall.

