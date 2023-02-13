Katy Perry, Luke Bryan extend Las Vegas Strip residencies
Superstars Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have announced new dates this year at the Resorts World Theatre.
It is time to party, and also play, on the Strip. A pair of Resorts World Theatre original headliners have extended their residencies. Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have announced new dates this year at the Theatre.
Perry’s “Play” is extending for 16 dates from May 12-July 29. This is in addition to her previously announced shows Wednesday through April 15.
Bryan is back for six shows running Aug. 30-Sept. 9. His dates already on the books are March 22-April 1.
Tickets for both shows are onsale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday. For Perry, go to axs.com/katyinvegas. For Bryan, go to axs.com/lukeinvegas.
Perry and Bryan have both produced critically acclaimed, box-office-burning Vegas spectacles. their dual announcement precedes Perry and Bryan’s return to American Idol as judges for the 21st season, which is their sixth season judging together overall.
