Katy Perry may see the world (again) before Vegas return

Katy Perry’s “Play” run is booked through October. She says, “Maybe I will leave Vegas, but I will always want to come back to do a show.”

Katy Perry, right, talks with moderator Booth Moore during the MAGIC Las Vegas fashion trade show on on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Katy Perry is not one to just throw stuff against the wall to see what sticks. So much planning goes into what she puts on stage (including how many dancing mushrooms to turn loose on the Theatre at Resorts World) and in the marketplace (including how many colors of furry shoes her new fashion line should produce).

Perry is on a 3-to-5 year plan for her Resorts World residency, and also another world tour. As she explains the upcoming horizon, it’s apparent that when “Play” is played out, she might hit the road. When she returns to the Strip (and she wants to), the show will be altogether different.

“Maybe I will leave Vegas, but I will always want to come back to do a show,” Perry said Tuesday after delivering the keynote speech, alongside Kristin Cavallari at the MAGIC Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. “It will not always be ‘Play,’ because I grow creatively and I want to change, so it could be a whole other show.”

Perry performs Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. She’s back for eight shows in October, but not committed to any shows beyond this year.

We don’t know yet whether the superstar and “American Idol” judge is ready to haul the the 30-foot, orange commode and dancing toothbrush and multitudes of mushrooms into storage. But she is is eager to slip into her running shoes (preferably from her own line) and trek around the world.

“I have the songs to be able to put on a big show that people ages 8 to 80, can enjoy. Those songs have taken me everywhere around the world, and I’ve toured the world three times over. So I know I need to go back because the world constantly changes, and there are new fans every day.”

Perry did touch on the sale of her estate in the Beverly Crest in the Santa Monica mountains this week. The sales price was $17 million, what Perry paid for the property five years ago. She’s moving with her husband, actor Orlando Bloom, to Montecito near Santa Barbara, her original hometown.

Yeah, I am just repositioning to be back in my hometown,” Perry said. “I lived in L.A. for 20 years, and L.A. is great for building a business. But I think, you know, your home always calls you home. We’re raising a family, and we just want a different pace.”

Perry laughed off her recent TikTok clip, in which she used the M.A.S.H. filter to predict her car, house, number of kids and lover. Her “future lover” was Pete Davidson, who at the time was dating her close friend Kim Kardashian. Reports that the two (by coincidence) broke up the next day took Perry off-guard.

“The funny thing is, Orlando just wrapped a film with Pete in Australia (the comedy “Wizards!”), and that was the first time I was using this M.A.S.H. filter, and that was the first thing I landed on,” Perry said. “Kim is a great friend, and I just thought it was funny because it was like, ‘Sorry, Orlando.’ I know the timing was so weird, but we are all friends.”

Grin and Garrett

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand is set to host the semifinals and finals of The World Series of Comedy at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

The WSOC is a nationwide stand-up comedy competition in a dozen cities in North America. More than 500 comics compete in what is billed as the largest touring comedy festival in the world.

The top six stand-ups advance to The Main Event semifinals at 6 p.m. and the top three are at 8 p.m.

“I’m excited to play a small part in discovering new talent,” Garrett said Tuesday. “That’s what’s important in our industry; helping others get the exposure they deserve.”

Former top contestants who have been booked regularly at Garrett’s club include 2012 champion Landry, 2014 champion Spencer James, 2017 champion Jason Cheny, 2018 champion Trixx, along with Jeff Shaw, DJ Sandhu, Carlos Rodriguez and Vince Maranto.

More from the laughter front …

Former “Entourage” co-star Jeremy Piven is booked Nov. 12 at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Piven has played Treasure Island and Notoriety over the past few years. He’s also producing a new podcast, “How U Livin’ J Piven,” with such guests as Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Mark Cuban, and UFC stars Rashad Evans and Jorge Masvidal.

‘The Healing’ hiatus

This might have been the shortest hiatus ever. It lasted zero weeks. Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns’ Monday-night shows at the Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro will return next week, as scheduled. Word came down over the weekend that the show would pause. Now we can list it week-to-week, as the musicians’ various schedules (starting with founder Jerry Lopez) are worked out. I will say, the place was slammed Monday night. Santa Fe should announce a hiatus every few weeks. It’s good for business.

Cool Hang Alert

Returning to BCCC, Ashley Fuller and her band play the open lounge at the club’s entrance, just across Emeril’s Fish House, on Friday and Saturday. Times are 7 p.m.-8 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.-midnight. If you can’t have run at Garrett’s club, just call it.

