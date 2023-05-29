83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Katy Perry, Viva Vision play for thousands in downtown Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2023 - 6:55 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2023 - 7:33 pm
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry flies across the Fremont Street Experie ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry flies across the Fremont Street Experience on the SlotZilla Zip Line on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry flies across the Fremont Street Experie ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry flies across the Fremont Street Experience on the SlotZilla Zip Line on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Mar ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Marketing Officer Paul McGuire appears at FSE to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Mar ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Marketing Officer Paul McGuire appears at FSE to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Mar ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Marketing Officer Paul McGuire appears at FSE to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to ...
Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry appears at Fremont Street Experience to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)

At one point or another, I’ve seen a Katy Perry portrayal at Fremont Street Experience.

Circle No. 14, I think. Lovely performer.

The actual pop superstar and Resorts World Theater headliner showed up around midnight Saturday. Perry was in the neighborhood for the premiere of her hits being blasted across the Viva Vision music and light show.

Perry flew in onto he SlotZilla Zipline, ticket sales from which fund the FSE video show.

Fremont Street is usually packed on Memorial Day Weekend. An on-site report is 30,000 populated the promenade Saturday. Perry arrived in her familiar red latex pantsuit from her “Play” production at Resorts World.

The new show features Perry’s hits “California Gurls,” “Firework,” and “Waking Up In Vegas.” The video production airs in rotation from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, at the top of each hour.

Perry’s show closes in November. But she might venture back to FSE during its run. She said, “I am going to be here every night after my show.” As we say, set it to music.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
2
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
3
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Left has pushed the envelope
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Left has pushed the envelope
5
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Zip, zip, hurray! Katy Perry to fly on SlotZilla
Zip, zip, hurray! Katy Perry to fly on SlotZilla
Which Las Vegas Strip headliners will (and won’t) lock your phone?
Which Las Vegas Strip headliners will (and won’t) lock your phone?
Off-Strip venue steps up for live shows
Off-Strip venue steps up for live shows
Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip
Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip
A’s ballpark plans spark Tropicana memories
A’s ballpark plans spark Tropicana memories
Frankie Valli, nearing 90, to launch Las Vegas residency
Frankie Valli, nearing 90, to launch Las Vegas residency