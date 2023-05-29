Katy Perry, Viva Vision play for thousands in downtown Vegas

Katy Perry flew in on SlotZilla in her red latex suit from “Play” at Resorts World.

Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Marketing Officer Paul McGuire appears at FSE to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)

Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Marketing Officer Paul McGuire appears at FSE to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)

Pop star and Resorts World Theater headliner Katy Perry and Fremont Street Experience Chief Marketing Officer Paul McGuire appears at FSE to debut her show on the Viva Vision light show on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Black Raven Films)

At one point or another, I’ve seen a Katy Perry portrayal at Fremont Street Experience.

Circle No. 14, I think. Lovely performer.

The actual pop superstar and Resorts World Theater headliner showed up around midnight Saturday. Perry was in the neighborhood for the premiere of her hits being blasted across the Viva Vision music and light show.

Perry flew in onto he SlotZilla Zipline, ticket sales from which fund the FSE video show.

Fremont Street is usually packed on Memorial Day Weekend. An on-site report is 30,000 populated the promenade Saturday. Perry arrived in her familiar red latex pantsuit from her “Play” production at Resorts World.

The new show features Perry’s hits “California Gurls,” “Firework,” and “Waking Up In Vegas.” The video production airs in rotation from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, at the top of each hour.

Perry’s show closes in November. But she might venture back to FSE during its run. She said, “I am going to be here every night after my show.” As we say, set it to music.

