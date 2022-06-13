Katy Perry”s “daddy-daughter” dance-off highlights ‘Play’ performance

Katy Perry’s father, Maurice Keith Hudson, danced it up Saturday as he celebrated his 75th birthday.

(Johnny Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Yet another member of Katy Perry’s family has performed where the Stardust once stood.

Perry called her father, Maurice Keith Hudson, to the stage on Saturday night for a daddy-daughter dance-off at Resorts World Theatre.

The unbilled event was to celebrate Hudson’s 75th birthday, which is Monday. He wore a gift from his daughter, a wild, black-leather jacket with a tiger across the back.

Hudson showed that Steven Tyler, Rod Stewart, Lionel Richie and Sting are not the only septuagenarians able to hold an audience on the Strip. Hudson showed some fine moves, including something akin to Michael Flatley’s “Lord of The Dance” steps and a twerk routine alongside his daugher.

“Butt-butt-butt-butt!” Perry shouted. “Booty-booty-booty-booty!”

As she said, “The apple did not fall far from the tree!”

Perry again recalled her history at the hotel, and in Vegas. Her aunt and grandmother both worked at the hotel, in the “Lido de Paris” show. Her parents met in Las Vegas. Her mom, Mary Christine Hudson, was a network freelance reporter for ABC. The couple was married in Vegas.

Keith told the crowd he lived in Las Vegas for 25 years, working much of the time as a chauffeur, or as Perry said from the stage, “That’s fancy for an Uber driver.”

In recalling her family’s ties to Las Vegas, “Them’s some roots there!” She also said of her late grandmother, the late Ann Pearl Hudson, “Don’t cross Grandma! Or you might not get fed!”

Perry has added dates in October to her “Play” production. The production has been tweaked (if not twerked) from its original concept is Mr. Maskie is finally out of the show. He has been replaced by a giant rat, named Ratso. That’s what Perry called him in Saturday’s show, at least.

Ratso tells Perry he misses the pandemic shutdown “We used to scurry up and down the boulevard pretending to be in that movie, what’s it called? ‘The Fast & The Furriest!” That’s how it is with “Play.” Come for the hits, stay for the shtick. And sometimes, you get a daddy dance.

