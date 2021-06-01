Keith Urban returns to the Colosseum

Keith Urban’s hard-driving residency production is set for the Colosseum’s general-admission configuration.

Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Keith Urban is returning his powerhouse residency to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this September.

“Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas” is back for five shows Sept. 17-25. Tickets start at $69 (minus fees) and are on sale 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

LIVE IN LAS VEGAS 💥 SEPTEMBER 2021

Tickets on sale June 7: https://t.co/E4PaHvw0JT Friday, Sept. 17th

Saturday, Sept. 18th

Wednesday, Sept. 22nd

Friday, Sept. 24th

Saturday, Sept. 25th Phoenix Club presale begins tomorrow June 2nd at 10a PT: https://t.co/BmhCOQDX2B pic.twitter.com/0EHiWFcCet — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) June 1, 2021

Urban’s show falls in the schedule after Usher restarts his residency from July 16-Aug. 14, followed by Morrissey from Aug. 28-Sept. 5.

Urban will play to the Colosseum’s general-admission configuration. Or, standing in the main section of the venue. The upgrade was finished in time for the first run of his Vegas residency in 2019.

