80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Kats

Keith Urban returns to the Colosseum

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2021 - 6:36 am
 
Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Fr ...
Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Denise Truscello)
Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Fr ...
Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Keith Urban is returning his powerhouse residency to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this September.

“Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas” is back for five shows Sept. 17-25. Tickets start at $69 (minus fees) and are on sale 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Urban’s show falls in the schedule after Usher restarts his residency from July 16-Aug. 14, followed by Morrissey from Aug. 28-Sept. 5.

Urban will play to the Colosseum’s general-admission configuration. Or, standing in the main section of the venue. The upgrade was finished in time for the first run of his Vegas residency in 2019.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
Memorial Day traffic jams I-15 at California-Nevada border
2
CARTOONS: Republicans and January 6 panel
CARTOONS: Republicans and January 6 panel
3
Ryan Reaves gets 2-game suspension for Game 1 fight
Ryan Reaves gets 2-game suspension for Game 1 fight
4
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
Memorial Day weekend crowds pack Las Vegas, seem smaller this year
5
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
California targets closed malls, stores for new housing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST