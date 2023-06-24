Keith Urban returns, with an unbilled guest star

Keith Urban performs a sound check before his show at the Colosseum in March 2022 on the Strip. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keith Urban performs at Planet Hollywood Resort. (John Shearer)

Keith Urban. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keith Urban had teased about his planned drum-off with backing musician Terence F. Clark. But he mentioned nothing about sharing the spotlight with his wife.

But Nicole Kidman stepped onstage with Urban during his return to Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday night. The moment arrived the night after her 56th birthday, and just ahead of their 17th anniversary this Sunday.

Urban hugged his bride and sang “Without You,” as the crowd went nuts. On Tuesday, he posted a birthday message, “To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby!!!!!!”

Kidman wore a simple black top and blue jeans in front of the packed house. Her outfit was otherwise remarkable for her footwear. She didn’t wear any. Barefoot, all the way. Next time we see Urban, we’re shedding the shoes.

Leading into the his return sow, Urban had talked of slotting a drumming competition as a way to note his father, Bob, who was also a drummer. Urban pulled out his own drum set and went at it in competition with Clark.

We won’t disclose who won, but we understand it wasn’t close. As Urban says, “I don’t mind a bit of shtick.”

‘Legends’ return

“Legends in Concert” is celebrating its 40th anniversary at Orleans Showroom, an 11-show run beginning Monday night. Frank Marino is back as host in his iconic Joan Rivers persona. Karen Hester is Dolly Parton in the “Legendary Divas” format. Hester won Jimmy Fallon’s “Clash of the Cover Bands” competition. Jazmine plays Whitney Houston, Annika Starander as Cher and column fave Tierney Allen plays Lady Gaga.

While it’s refreshing to see “Legends” back intact, even for a short run, we’re not entirely optimistic it will return in full-time residency in Las Vegas. I keep hearing the show is in talks for one place or another, but nothing has stuck.

Maybe we’ll have a better feel for its viability after the 40th-anniversary series is over. I would not count on the show continuing at the Orleans, either. As we’ve previously imparted, there are big plans, outside of “Legends,” for that venue.

Get this …

On the topic of Orleans Showroom, and also legends, eternally iconic resort owner Michael Gaughan checked in this week with some history of the venue. Gaughan built the Orleans hotel-casino when he ran Coast Casinos.

The Orleans was among the properties taken up by the merger with Boyd Gaming in 2004, as Gaughan took over South Point (originally South Coast) in the acquisition.

In his days as Orleans’ owner, Gaughan was looking for experts and inspirations for the Orleans Showroom. He found a willing and trustworthy entertainment professional in Bill Medley. Gaughan had been reviewing rooms in Branson, picking up tips but getting nowhere. He then he handed the responsibility to Medley, who effectively designed today’s Orleans Showroom

Medley now plays Gaughan’s South Point Showroom with the Righteous Brothers. Medley didn’t design that room, but he does sell it out.

Bet on Vic’s

Vic’s Las Vegas at Symphony Park was awarded its gaming license by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday. This allows the Italian restaurant and jazz hang across from the Smith Center and Discovery Children’s Museum to operate gaming devices.

This of course means more revenue for the business, operated by Paul Lowden Jr. and Chris Lowden to present jazz on a regular basis.

Young artists out of Las Vegas Academy’s jazz program make up Vic’s house band, playing the primary restaurant regularly. Jazz pianist Domas Zeromskas is up next, June 30-July 2 (the latter date a Sunday brunch). Such national names as Patty Ascher and the Jeff Hamilton Trio peppering the schedule in July.

What Works in Vegas

“Soul of Motown” at Westgate Cabaret. The R&B revue celebrates its 500th show on June 30. This is a thumping Motown revival. The group is singing the national anthem for the Aces on Monday night.

Watch for this …

Silver Sevens at 4100 Paradise Road is revamping its lounge, booked by local entertainment and media pro Jonathan Scott. Kelly Vohnn’s “Country Superstars” country revival is opening the venue July 1, back July 22.

Rockabilly band Pyro Surfers are in July 4. Michael Sinatra’s “Sinatra Sings Sinatra” is July 7. Sinatra is a cousin of Old Blue Eyes. The venue has operated as the Bud Light Lounge, seating 100 and dressed up with black curtains. Know this, locals looking for value: No cover for these events, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, $5-$7 drinks, bar food and free parking.

Cool Hang Alert

The DjangoVegas Jazz Festival is 6 p.m. Saturday at Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. Fourth Street (yes, Fifth Street School is on Fourth Street, I live near there and that is correct). Guitar wizard. Tommy Emmanuel and the The Hot Club of Las Vegas, and Brad Brose and his Bad Bros are the featured artists. Wicked talent everywhere, doors are at 5:30. Tickets are $25 (fees included!), go to ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702.229.2787 for info.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.