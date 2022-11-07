Keith Urban set for Zappos Theater residency

The global music superstar announced his new 16-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood beginning March 3.

Caesars resident artist Keith Urban performs a sound check to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy during a sound check before his show at the Colosseum Thursday, March 24, 2022. The students got a backstage tour, watched his sound check and one student jammed with him on stage during the sound check. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Caesars resident artist Keith Urban talks to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy at the Colosseum Thursday, March 24, 2022. The students got a backstage tour, watched his sound check and one student jammed with him on stage. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Caesars resident artist Keith Urban talks to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy at the Colosseum Thursday, March 24, 2022. The students got a backstage tour, watched his sound check and one student jammed with him on stage. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Keith Urban jumped in to fill open dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Now he’s bringing his rollicking production to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The international superstar announced a 16-date engagement running March 3-July 1. Concert promoter Live Nation announced the series Monday morning. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Members of The ‘Ville, Keith Urban’s official fan club, will have access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The schedule is March 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18; June 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30; and July 1.

Urban closed his hit residency at the Colosseum in March. He had scheduled four dates at the venue to cover those originally held for Adele after she postponed her original “Weekends With Adele” residency in January.

“We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect,” Urban said in an interview with People. “We were able to do it.”

He has four Grammys, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.