71°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Kats

Keith Urban set for Zappos Theater residency

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2022 - 7:47 am
 
Updated November 7, 2022 - 7:53 am
Caesars resident artist Keith Urban performs a sound check to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas ...
Caesars resident artist Keith Urban performs a sound check to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy during a sound check before his show at the Colosseum Thursday, March 24, 2022. The students got a backstage tour, watched his sound check and one student jammed with him on stage during the sound check. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Caesars resident artist Keith Urban talks to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy at the C ...
Caesars resident artist Keith Urban talks to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy at the Colosseum Thursday, March 24, 2022. The students got a backstage tour, watched his sound check and one student jammed with him on stage. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Caesars resident artist Keith Urban talks to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy at the C ...
Caesars resident artist Keith Urban talks to 30 guitar students from Las Vegas Academy at the Colosseum Thursday, March 24, 2022. The students got a backstage tour, watched his sound check and one student jammed with him on stage. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Keith Urban jumped in to fill open dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Now he’s bringing his rollicking production to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The international superstar announced a 16-date engagement running March 3-July 1. Concert promoter Live Nation announced the series Monday morning. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Members of The ‘Ville, Keith Urban’s official fan club, will have access to a presale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The schedule is March 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18; June 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30; and July 1.

Urban closed his hit residency at the Colosseum in March. He had scheduled four dates at the venue to cover those originally held for Adele after she postponed her original “Weekends With Adele” residency in January.

“We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect,” Urban said in an interview with People. “We were able to do it.”

He has four Grammys, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
2
Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
3
Nasty winter conditions forecast for region starting Monday
Nasty winter conditions forecast for region starting Monday
4
‘Time’s up,’ Raiders player says after another abominable loss
‘Time’s up,’ Raiders player says after another abominable loss
5
‘Mattress Mack’ wins record $72.6M in World Series wagers on Astros
‘Mattress Mack’ wins record $72.6M in World Series wagers on Astros
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST