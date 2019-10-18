Keith Urban’s hint from September leads to a dozen Las Vegas dates

“Keith Urban Live” is set for a dozen dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning Jan. 10-11 and 17-18.

Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Keith Urban’s hint from earlier this year has forecast his Vegas plans next year.

“Keith Urban Live” is set for a dozen dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning Jan. 10-11 and 17-18, and running single weekends in April, July, August and November. Tickets start at $69 (not including fees) and are onsale 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas or at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office.

Urban was the first act at the renovated Colosseum on Sept. 7. During the show, he called out, “It might be a sign of things to come in 2020; who knows?” The suggestion at the time, in this space, is that Urban would run the same type of schedule George Strait performs at T-Mobile Arena, select weekends throughout the year. That is now the case.

