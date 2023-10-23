62°F
Kats

Kelly Clarkson to play NYE, Super Bowl weekends at Planet Hollywood

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2023 - 7:15 am
 
Updated October 23, 2023 - 8:25 am
Kelly Clarkson is shown performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, ...
Kelly Clarkson is shown performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio)
Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ph ...
Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)
Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ph ...
Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)
Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ph ...
Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Kelly Clarkson is adding dates on the Strip during major party weekends in Las Vegas.

Clarkson’s hot-selling “Chemistry … An Intimate Performance” production is playing New Year’s Eve and Super Bowl weekends at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, announced Monday morning. The dates are Dec. 30-31 and Feb. 9-10. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com/KellyVegas.

Clarkson has already sold out 10 shows in July-August at Bakkt Theater. The host of her self-named talk show displayed flourishing vocals and personality.

As a fan showed the headliner a message on his phone, she responded. “Dude, you’ve written me a book.” To a young woman in bright pink hair, Clarkson called out, “I have been noticing you the entire show. I’ve been obsessing over you — but not in a bad way.”

Clarkson and her band play a largely stripped-down, music-focused show covering her two-decade career.“Breakaway,” “Miss Independent,” “Stronger,” “Since You Been Gone” and “Mine” are selections performed in previous shows at Bakkt Theater.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

