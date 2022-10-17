Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler announce Vegas dates

From left, Kevin Hart, Jerry Seinfeld and Adam Sandler have announced Las Vegas performances. (AP File photos)

FILE - This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call in Beverly Hills, Calif. Publisher Simon & Schuster announced that Seinfeld will release a book of comedy on October 6. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event in Los Angeles. Netflix announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with them to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.” (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant "Hart House" on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP).

Kevin Hart is The Theatre at Resorts World’s go-to superstar comic entering 2023.

Hart is set to play New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1 in a showcase titled, “Reality Check: New Year’s Eve Experience.” Hart’s NYE shows are to start at 8 p.m., so don’t expect a New Year’s countdown. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at kevinhartnation.com.

Hart has already announced Nov. 18-19 performances in filming for his “Reality Check: Live Special.” Tickets for those dates are on sale. Shows start at 9 p.m.

Expect the A-list film star and super-popular stand-up to perform several dates at The Theatre in 2023. We’re anticipating more than 20 shows from him next year.

The Celine scene

Hart is announced as reported plans to bring Celine Dion into the venue by New Year’s Eve did not work out. Dion’s camp has not expressed when she is to debut at The Theatre (she was the first announced headliner), but first-quarter 2023 is the most optimistic timeline. But Dion’s status as a resident headliner on the Strip remains uncertain.

Seinfeld on the Strip

Jerry Seinfeld is coming back to the Strip for the first time since September 2019.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace’s leading comedy headliner performs April 14-15, June 9-10, and July 28-29 (tickets start at $84, not including fees, on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com). Shows start at 8 p.m.

Aside from “Seinfeld,” widely considered one of the best sitcoms in TV history, Seinfeld has produced “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” on Netflix. He’s also starred in the consistently funny, inventive web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld dropped in on Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand during the week of his most recent series at the Colosseum. He arrived onstage and said, “We are all here. We all made it out, to the same place at the same time tonight, and that is an achievement. I feel like you know me. You know that I can be anywhere else in the world tonight! But I’m here because I had nothing better to do.”

Sandler goes Cosmo

Adam Sandler has announced dates Dec. 9-10 at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com. Along with his past hit films “Grown Ups,” “50 First Dates,” “Happy Gilmore,” and “The Waterboy,” Sandler has starred in such Netflix releases as “Murder Mystery” with Jennifer Aniston, the Safdie Brothers’ drama “Uncut Gems” and the 2022 basketball tale “Hustle.”

Chicago-Vegas connection

The Venetian Theatre mainstay Chicago is back for eight shows running Feb. 24-March 11. All shows start at 8 p.m., with tickets starting at $49.95 (not including fees), on sale 10 a.m. Oct. 24 at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com or at any Venetian box office.

Chicago drummer Walfredo Reyes Jr. has deep roots in Vegas. As a teenager he backed Debbie Reynolds and performed lounge and club shows while studying at the UNLV School of Music.

His father, Walfredo Sr., is a percussion legend who moved from Puerto Rico in 1970 for the Thunderbird hotel-casino production “Latin Fire.” He then worked as the house drummer at Desert Inn, followed by a similar stint at the Copa Room at the Sands.

The elder Reyes spent 17 years in Wayne Newton’s band. The family is tight with Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns. I’d wager you’ll find a Reyes in the crowd at The Copa Room at Bootlegger Bistro during Chicago’s run on the Strip.

