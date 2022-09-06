Kevin Hart to film concert special on the Strip

Kevin Hart is filming a pair of shows at The Theatre at Resorts World as part of an upcoming comedy special.

Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant "Hart House" on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP).

Kevin Hart is going phone-free for his upcoming “Reality Check Tour” shows at The Theatre at Resorts World. But you will be permitted to watch the performance on a streaming service.

Hart is confirmed for Nov. 18-19 at The Theatre, with the distilled version of the two shows to stand as his next comedy special. The streaming platform/platforms are to be announced. Hart’s most recent special, “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival” sold out Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

The likelihood of Hart headlining Resorts World was reported first in this space, after he was reported to be walking the propert with president Scott Sibella.

Hart has also previously headlined at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

As is common in many headlining comedy shows, Hart is forbidding the use of phones throughout the performance. Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer are among the leading Vegas comedy headliners to pouch the phones.

Hart is co-starring in “Me Time,” alongside fellow A-lister and new Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg. The film is streaming on all major services.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.