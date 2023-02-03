Kevin Hart’s ‘HartBeat’ planned for Strip return

In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart, recipient of the CinemaCon international star of the year award, poses at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart is nominated for an Emmy for his “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**K This Up” series. His Laugh Out Loud Network celebrated its third anniversary, and now he’s got deal with LOL on NBC’s Peacock Network. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles. Hart is hosting a re-imagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The two-hour event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Hart’s Help From the Hart charity. It’ll be streamed on LOL Network platforms including YouTube and PlutoTV on Saturday, Oct. 24. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jimmy Kimmel y su hermana comediante, Jill Kimmel, aparecen en la gran inauguración del Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club en Linq Promenade el viernes 14 de junio de 2019. (Kabik Photo Group)

Westgate Las Vegas headliner George Wallace opens for Celine Dion’s final performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 8, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Kats Comedy Hut is leads with its heart, and Hart, a couple of weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day. The audience is pumped-up about a comedian loved by film-goers, stand-up audiences and commercial-watchers. Read on …

Kevin’s weekender

I can confidently impart that Kevin Hart’s “HartBeat Weekend” is set to return to the Strip on July 6, 7 and 8 at Resorts World Theatre. There will be a roast, a poker tournament, nightlife events during the day and night at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

Hart is expected to perform several weekends this year at Resorts World Theatre, where he has headlined four times, including New Year’s Eve weekend. He had previously hosted “HartBeat Weekend” during his days headlining the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan.

Hart recorded his upcoming Peacock comedy special, which is to debut in April, in November at Resorts World. Hart and “SNL’s” Kenan Thompson co-hosted “2022 Back That Year Up,” also on Peacock.

Wallace goes ‘Clean’

George Wallace’s “Clean Slate” sitcom is on pace to finish shooting in May, then premiere — where, where kids? — on Peacock. The series is from Norman Lear’s Act III production company. Peacock, the NBCUniversal steaming service, might then pick it up as a summer replacement or release it in the fall.

Laverne Cox co-stars in the half-hour comedy. Wallace plays a car-wash owner from Alabama named Henry, who is eager to be reunited with his teenage son, who is returning home after 17 years. But the son is a transgender daughter, played by Cox.

Wallace is also reinforcing his plans to return to performance in Las Vegas, where he was most recently in residency at Westgate Cabaret. He didn’t return after the pandemic shutdown.

“I’m telling you, it’s going to be something big, around the time I finish this show,” Wallace said, during a phone chat from Atlanta, referring to “Clean Slate’s” shooting schedule. “I’m coming back, it’s gonna be on the Strip. That is still my town, and this will be bigger and better than ever.”

It’s a Cabaret

Marsha Warfield (from the original “Night Court” on NBC) headlines with the longtime Las Vegas comic Kathleen Dunbar and Kirk McHenry the featured comics Feb. 9-11 during opening weekend at the Comedy Cabaret at the Westgate Cabaret. All shows start at 10 pm., go to WestgateResorts.com for tickets and info.

Derek Richards headlines Feb. 16-18, with Dunbar and Ron Coleman on the bill. Dennis Blair, who opened for George Carlin for 18 years, headlines Feb. 23-25. Chris Clark and Mike Davis are featured. If you’re wondering if Mike Davis is the same Mike Davis who works for Fox 5, he is. Davis has performed stand-up before, we understand. But he has not faced the withering heckling assault I have planned for that weekend.

What Works in Vegas

Jon Lovitz at Laugh Factory at the Tropicana. Boosted by appearances “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he portrayed embattled Rep. George Santos, Lovitz sold out Saturday and and almost went to capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Lovitz’s extended engagement runs 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and he’s back Feb. 16-18. He’s booked once a month through May. Look for an extension into the summer.

Buzz for ‘AGT’ comic

Mike E. Winfield, comic from season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” and Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer recipient on the current season of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” is guest-hosting “America’s Got Talent Superstars Live” at Luxor through Feb. 12.

Winfield is a member of an updated roster with percussion group Pack Drumline, aerialist Aidan Bryant, along with long-running cast members Kodi Lee, Light Balance ant The Silhouettes.

Winfield had an occasional role on “The Office” was a member of “Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” on Netflix. Winfield was a club comic for 20 years before breaking on “AGT.” Judge Howie Mandel, a frequent Strip headliner, offered Winfield a spot as his opening act if he didn’t win the “All-Stars” title.

Catch the namesake

Jill Kimmel, of the comedic Kimmel family, was to headline Jimmy Kimmel’s Club on Thursday night. Jill is Jimmy’s sister, a recurring comic at the club, returns April 6.

Cool Hang Alert

Ashley and Aaron Fuller’s ensemble continues to serve as the house band at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club from 7-8 p.m. and 9:30-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Fun follows funny at BGCC.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.