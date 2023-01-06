Kevin Hart’s March at Resorts World is just the start

Kevin Hart says of playing Resorts World, “The intimacy of the theatre combined with the energy of Las Vegas audiences is unparalleled.”

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles. Hart is hosting a re-imagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The two-hour event will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Hart’s Help From the Hart charity. It’ll be streamed on LOL Network platforms including YouTube and PlutoTV on Saturday, Oct. 24. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Since opening in November 2021, Resorts World Theatre has staged pop, rock, country and magic headliners. The venue is now bolstering its comedy presence.

Film and stand-up star Kevin Hart is returning to Resorts World on March 17 and 18. That’s merely the beginning, as we anticipate more dates this year. Hart has performed four shows at Resorts World Theatre on his “Reality Check” tour, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

But Hart’s series is not being billed as a “residency.” We’ll go with “extended engagement.” He joins recording stars Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan and famed illusionist David Blaine in rotation at Resorts World.

“Being one of the first comedians to take the stage at Resorts World Theatre in 2022 and ringing in the New Year from the venue was an unforgettable experience,” Hart said in a news release issued Wednesday. “The intimacy of the theatre combined with the energy of Las Vegas audiences is unparalleled, and I’m thrilled to bring my ‘Reality Check’ Tour back for more performances in 2023.”

Hart has taped his upcoming Peacock comedy special, which is to debut in April, at Resorts World. He also appeared live on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Hart flayed CNN for barring the co-hosts from drinking alcohol on the air during the celebration from New York City’s Times Square.

“What’s going on? I can’t believe this right now,” Hart said during a video chat with the duo from Resorts World. “I’m watching you guys and you’re completely sober. This is disappointing. You’re sober. What’s happening? What is happening right now?”

What was happening was Cooper laughing through the interview as Hart threw back shots of Gran Coramino, his tequila brand. “You guys can’t say anything about it, but I can. I can say things about it. This is absolute (expletive). I don’t like it one bit. I’m going to say what you want to say … I can’t believe this,” said the comic star, never one to mince words.

Continuing with this all-comedy effort:

May we recommend …

Luenell at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club. She holds forth at 9:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. She is a hot ticket and dang funny.

Comedy Cabaret

The new club of that name is still a go at the Westgate Cabaret, set to open at 10 p.m. Feb. 16 and run at that time Thursdays through Sundays. Doug Miranda produces the show in his DDM Productions company.

The club’s opening means that George Wallace will not be back at the Westgate. Wallace has popped up, here and there (including at Kimmel’s Club), but never returned to residency after the pandemic.

Miranda also backs “Soul of Motown” at the Cabaret, and runs The Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He’s new to the comedy scene in VegasVille and plans to build a roster by opening the club, running the club and luring comics to the club.

Brady’s back

We have another shot to see the amazing Wayne Brady at the Mirage Theater. The host of “Let’s Make a Deal” and improv master headlines Jan. 14. We became a fan of Brady during “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” He also captured the second-season championship of “The Masked Singer.”

Brady’s days in Vegas go back to the mid-1990s at the MGM Grand Adventures theme park, where he was a hit as Elvis Jackson (yep, a black Elvis). He also headlined the Sands Showroom at The Venetian (today’s Summit Showroom) in “Makin’ It Up” from 2007 to 2010.

Brady can sing it, dance it, joke about it and take on any suggestion from the crowd.

White out

Veteran comic and long-running “Aces of Comedy” favorite Ron White is retiring from the stage. His final shows were New Year’s weekend at the Mirage Theater. We feel White, 66, might feel the urge to return by the summer. But for now, it’s cigars and golf for the great stand-up.

Laugh at the Factory

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” fans remember Rich Hall and his “Sniglets” wordplay segments. These were words or terms that should be in the dictionary but aren’t. Such as: A “VWI” is “Voting While Intoxicated,” “Squimmets” are the threads on the sides of bananas, and “Purpitation” is taking an item from one department of a supermarket and returning it to another.

Hall is headlining the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana from Jan. 16 to 22. His special guest Mike Binder is the comic and filmmaker whose five-part documentary on The Comedy Store is a must for any comedy fan. Binder is also developing a doc on his return to the stage. His upcoming stint in Vegas should be in it.

Cool Hang Alert

A double heads-up on two upcoming shows by Live Music Society, which opened for Janet Jackson’s New Year’s Eve performance at Wynn Las Vegas. LMS is at Mandalay Bay’s Rhythm &Riffs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and at The Strat’s Remix lounge from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. No cover, no hassles, and get into the groove.

