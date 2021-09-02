Killers, Backstreet Boys race to top of Spotify road-trip list

The Killers Mr. Brightside is Spotify’s leading road-trip song across the country. In Nevada, it’s Backstreet Boys’ “I Want it That Way.”

Backstreet Boys, from left, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Kevin Littrell and Howie Dorough plan “A Very Backsteet Christmas Party” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in November and December. (Dennis Leupold)

Backstreet Boys, coming to Zappos Theater in November, is being featured on a nationwide highway billboard campaign, which pays tribute to popular bands and songs. BSB's board loom over U.S. 95 and Vegas Drive in Las Vegas. (Spotify)

The Killers are releasing their seventh album, “Pressure Machine.” (Danny Clinch)

Spotify has identified its top road trip-related songs. Naturally Las Vegas (forever a road-trip destination) figures into this greatest-hits package.

The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” is the leading song added to user-generated, road-trip playlists across the country, according to the streaming platform. But in the state of Nevada, Backstreet Boys’ “I Want it That Way” tops the same chart.

The songs are culled from Spotify’s Ultimate Highway Playlist.

BSB returns to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood from Nov. 27-Dec. 23. The band is also being featured on a nationwide highway billboard campaign, which pays tribute to popular bands and songs. BSB’s board loom over U.S. 95 and Vegas Drive in Las Vegas.

These are the tracks following “I Want It That Way” on Spotify’s Nevada hit list:

— “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

— “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

— “Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts

— “Ride” by Twenty One Pilots

— “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC

— “All the Small Things” by blink-182

— “Africa” by Toto

— “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi

— “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

We’d add another incoming Vegas headliner (The Strat,specifically), Sammy Hagar with “I Can’t Drive 55.” The Beatles’ “Drive My Car,” featured in the just relaunched “Love” at the Mirage, seems a must, too.

