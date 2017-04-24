ad-fullscreen
Kats

Killers’ Brandon Flowers selling Las Vegas estate for almost $5 million

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2017 - 12:19 pm
 

Brandon Flowers is selling an estate that has been owned by a host of legends in Las Vegas.

The frontman for The Killers has listed his fortress on Pinto Lane, near Rancho and Alta drives in the Rancho Circle historic district, for $4.95 million. Flowers purchased the home in 2010 for a reported $3.99 million and has since spent more than $2 million in renovations. He has not yet said if this means he and his family plan to leave Las Vegas entirely.

The 8,300-square-foot main residence includes six bedrooms, a library and den, fitness center, formal dining and living rooms, and a staircase delivered from Belgium. The package includes a two-story guest house, pool and private courtyard.

 

The estate was built in 1961 and has developed an impressive provenance. Its owners have included Howard Hughes, who reportedly bought the property while he was living at Desert Inn; Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf; former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst (when she was married to the auto dealer Fletcher Jones); Las Vegas developer Irwin Molasky, and his stepson Robert Frey, who founded Pure Management Group.

The seller is Zar Zanganeh of Luxe Estates and Lifestyles is selling the house for Flowers.

Last week, The Killers began recording their fifth studio album in downtown Las Vegas. The band’s most recent release was “Battle Born” in 2012.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section, and Fridays in Neon.Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Circular
