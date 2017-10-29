Killers, Imagine Dragons working on Las Vegas shooting benefit

The Killers and Imagine Dragons are eager to participate in major concert event in the works to benefit the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

Imagine Dragons guitarist Wayne Sermon, left, and vocalist Dan Reynolds perform during the band's show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. The show was in part of their Evolve Tour in support of their third studio album Evolve. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the grand opening of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 6, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto)

Imagine Dragons performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. The show was in part of their Evolve Tour in support of their third studio album Evolve. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons plays during the band's show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. The show was in part of their Evolve Tour in support of their third studio album Evolve. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @Bridgetkbennett

On July 31, the Las Vegas welcomed alternative rock band, The Killers, back to their hometown during a special pop-up performance at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rob Loud )

Collectively, The Killers and Imagine Dragons have said, “We want to do something.”

That something is heading up a 1 October benefit show at T-Mobile Arena. The prevailing question is specifically when these busy Vegas bands can play the same Las Vegas event. Though the options are still being reviewed, the best bet is Dec. 1 or Dec. 4.

How we pull apart this Jenga puzzle:

The Killers happen to be on their “Wonderful Wonderful” U.K. tour through most of November. They wrap the European dates on Nov. 28 with the second of two shows at 02 Arena in London. They launch the tour’s U.S. leg on Dec. 5 in Seattle.

Also in the mix, the Killers already have a pair of Las Vegas concerts on the books: The “Holiday Havoc” show Dec. 11 at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms, promoted by KXTE-FM 107.5 of Las Vegas; and Feb. 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Concurrently, Imagine Dragons close the U.S. dates on their “Evolve” tour on Nov. 16. They headline a single holiday show at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on Dec. 2, and resume their international dates on Jan. 6 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

To wedge a show into the first half of December and avoid running into The Killers’ Dec. 11 show at the Pearl, the only dates available for both bands at T-Mobile are Dec. 1 and Dec. 4.

Importantly, officials with MGM Resorts International, which operates T-Mobile in partnership with AEG Live and also owns The Village where the Route 91 Harvest festival was staged, have yet to make a formal announcement of the event. But sources familiar with plans for the benefit show have confirmed it is a go, and that The Killers and Imagine Dragons are indeed eager to appear.

They are not alone in their zeal to support, either. Organizers are reportedly in talks with live-event behemoths AEG and Live Nation. Stars who have performed at any of Las Vegas’ major venues (such as MGM Resorts’ The Park Theater and Caesars Entertainment’s Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Axis theater at Planet Hollywood) are said to be in play and ready to play what is shaping up to be the largest single-day benefit show ever held in Las Vegas.

Similar to the “Vegas Strong: A Night of Healing” concert headlined by Big & Rich at Orleans Arena, the concert is expected to benefit the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund. Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, who along with Sheriff Joe Lombardo set up the fund, said Saturday he has been in contact with MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren and MGM Resorts President Bill Hornbuckle.

Those conversations have centered on the event and how to consolidate support for the 1 October fund.

“I have been talking with two great community partners, and I’ll do whatever they want to mark the event,” Sisolak said, referring to the MGM execs. “But this is about entertainment, not about politicians making speeches. I know that bands have been reaching out to take part, they want to be in the fabric of this event, and that is great for the healing process.”

Wright at T.I.

From Steven Wright, in his first appearance at Treasure Island’s Mystere Theater on Friday night:

“I was pulled over for running a red light. I told the officer, ‘I don’t judge a light by its color.’ “

And, “I have a friend who has HD-ADD: High-definition attention deficit disorder. He can barely pay attention, but when he does it’s unbelievable.”

And, “I can levitate birds, but nobody cares.”

And, “What’s another word for thesaurus?”

And, “You never see a sign that says, ‘Emergency Entrance.’”

Wright is not yet booked for a return to T.I., but should be. He brings life to the deadpan.

Michaels steps up

Bret Michaels is offering two complimentary tickets to his show at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel on Friday to first responders. Tickets are issued on a first-come, first-served basis to first responders, including active-duty police officers, state highway patrol officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, active duty military, veterans, hospital staff and United Blood Services employees.

Tickets can be picked up at The Joint box office on Friday, with both state-issued and staff identification.

Known for his days fronting the glam-metal band Poison, Michaels is also hosting an auction to raise money for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund. Items include a guitar signed by Michaels, a custom-made cowboy hat and a meet-and-greet after the concert.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.