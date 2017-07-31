Killers to hit Pearl Concert Theater on Dec. 11

The Killers have shown love to the Plaza, Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in their video and concert appearances. Add Pearl at the Palms to that list.

The Killers perform Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Sam's Town Live to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album, "Sam's Town." (Courtesy Rob Loud)

Brandon Flowers and The Killers perform at the 20th annual Tahoe Summit in Stateline, Nev., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. The annual event focuses on environmental protection of Lake Tahoe. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brandon Flowers and The Killers perform at the 20th annual Tahoe Summit in Stateline, Nev., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. The annual event focuses on environmental protection of Lake Tahoe. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Killers perform at The Bunkhouse Saloon in Las Vegas on April 7, 2016. (Kristen DeSilva/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Say this for The Killers: They are equal-opportunity rockers in their hometown.

The Las Vegas band has recorded the video for their new single, “The Man,” at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas. They play a half-dozen songs in a pop-up show on the Strip at Caesars Palace tonight. On Feb. 4, they are at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

And as we learned this afternoon, we can add a Dec. 11 show at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms to The Killers’ sweeping list of Vegas performances. Tickets for the performance in the 2,500-seat music hall will range from $35-$150 (not including fees) and are to go on sale Sept. 8.

This date and location of the show was apparently errantly made public by Ticketmaster. This afternoon the ticket sales and distribution behemoth e-mailed Spotify subscribers — those with The Killers listed as favorites — a link announcing The Killers appearance at the Palms.

That link was taken down after a few hours, but not before many fans were notified of the show.

Highlights of The Killers’ performance tonight on the Strip are to air at 11:35 p.m. on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The band launches its world tour in support of the new album “Wonderful Wonderful” on Wednesday in Milwaukee. The show at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Super Bowl Weekend is the tour’s third-to-last date.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section, and Fridays in Neon. He also hosts “Kats! On The Radio” Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on KUNV 91.5-FM and appears Wednesdays at 11 a.m. with Dayna Roselli on KTNV Channel 13. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.