Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled

Members of the rock band Kiss, from left, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, perform at The Joint at the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas for the start of their residency Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Gene Simmons of Kiss is shown amid his exhibit of original paintings at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The thing about showbiz is, there is no such thing as a sure thing. This is true even when Kiss is booked for a residency on the Strip.

The much-ballyhooed series at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood has been canceled, with tickets being taken down from the Caesars Entertainment/Ticketmaster link. The shows were to open Dec. 29 and run through Feb. 5.

Reps for Zappos Theater say that ticket providers will contact purchasers with refund information. The venue is also said to follow the band’s kissonline.com website for further details.

Representatives of Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment have not yet responded to requests for comment. Live Nation is under an exclusive booking contract with Caesars Entertainment, which owns Zappos Theater and Planet Hollywood. Reportedly, soft ticket sales are the reason (and is usually the reason) the run has been called off.

Kiss has been touring extensively this year, though the series was postponed for several shows as co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons both tested positive for COVID.

Simmons has this month put his Las Vegas-area estate up for sale, and also hosted an exhibit of his original paintings at Animazing Gallery at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

Aside from taking the tour to its fans across the country, the band is also currently on a packed “Kiss Kruise” of the Caribbean aboard Norwegian Gem. The trip began Friday and ends Tuesday, taking the band and fans to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras. Consequently, fans have had ample opportunities, on land and sea, to see Kiss apart from its scheduled Vegas shows.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

